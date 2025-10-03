Trump’s ‘Project 2025’ firings loom as Senate leader Thune says Dems ‘playing with fire’ on Day 3 of government shutdown: Live updates
Federal government shutdown enters day three as Trump puts government employees and projects in jeopardy
President Donald Trump is threatening mass layoffs and could suspend billions of dollars in funding to Democratic-led cities as the United States enters a third day of a government shutdown.
The president met with White House budget director Russell Vought — among the architects of Project 2025 — to “determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut,” Trump said Thursday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later added that “thousands” of people will likely be laid off.
Friday is day three of the government shutdown, and there’s still no sign of a deal that could end it. The shutdown began Wednesday at midnight after a Republican spending bill failed 55 to 45 in the Senate, five shy of the 60 votes needed.
The next Senate vote is scheduled for Friday afternoon. But Majority Leader John Thune has signaled that senators are unlikely to reach a breakthrough, accusing Democrats of “playing with fire.”
Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called on GOP members to work with Democrats “to reach an agreement to reopen the government and lower healthcare costs.”
Democratic senator warns 'people will die' as healthcare premiums explode without subsidies
At the heart of the government shutdown are expiring subsidies for low- and middle-income earners who purchase their health coverage through the Affordable Care Act.
Those credits are set to expire at the end of the year if Congress does not extend them.
If they do, people on those plans are expected to pay more than double for their premiums next year, according to KFF.
Democrats have pushed for those COVID-era subsidies to be extended again, and for lawmakers to reverse Medicaid cuts in Trump’s megabill that was signed into law this summer.
Those cuts are not yet in effect but are already driving some states to cut payments to health providers.
Senator Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, warned that the ongoing impasse over those subsidies are creating a healthcare crisis for their constituents.
“Millions of families are about to see monthly healthcare costs jump by hundreds if not thousands of dollars,” she said in remarks on the Senate floor Friday.
The GOP’s plan appears to be “hope no one notices,” she said. “It’s no exaggeration to say people will die.”
Republican negotiator ‘not optimistic’ about negotiations with Democrats
Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican talking with Democratic senators, said he does not think enough Democratic Senators want to get to “yes” on ending the government shutdown.
“I'm not optimistic that more than just a few of them want to get to yes,” he said.
Rounds said Democratic senators, who are demanding a continuing resolution to reopen the government include an extension of COVID-era enhanced subsidies for the Affordable Care Act marketplace, are still trying to please their base.
“I think they're still feeling the pressure to tell their base that they're fighting the administration,” he said.
“And it's unfortunate because their time is running out as well, because there is no way to begin working and trying to solve any issues surrounding any of the supplemental credits, the covid credits, that are expiring,” he added.
Rounds warned that the extension needs to happen before November 1 so states can make any modification to premium rates.
“If not, Democrats set this up to expire on January 1 of 2026 it will expire at that time, and as long as they're in a shutdown, there is nobody negotiating on that, and we continue to share with them, this is not a case of where Republicans are running out of time,” he said.
“This is a case where our Democrat colleagues are running out of time.”
Trump administration restores law enforcement funds to New York
New York Governor Kathy Hochul says $187 million in funding for police counterterrorism efforts has been restored after the Trump administration threatened the funds at the onset of the government shutdown.
"From the moment these devastating cuts were announced, I made it clear that New York would not stand by while our law enforcement and counterterrorism operations were defunded,” the governor said in a statement Friday.
“I'm glad President Trump heard our call and reversed course, ensuring our state has the resources necessary to support law enforcement and keep our families safe,” she added.
The cuts — the largest federal defunding of police programs in New York in decades — were directed by the Department of Homeland Security without Trump’s approval, according to the White House.
Hakeem Jeffries: Trump 'unserious and unhinged' during shutdown
Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries said Trump is being “unserious and unhinged” during the federal government shutdown.
“It’s further confirmation that Republicans are the ones who were clearly determined to shut the government down,” he told MSNBC Friday morning.
“Everything that President Trump has done subsequent to Monday has been unhinged and unserious,” he added.
Trump and White House ramp up racist memes blaming Democrats for shutdown: ‘Dollar Store Obama’
Trump has continued to troll senior Democrats on social media as the federal government remains mired in shutdown, with no breakthrough in sight on Capitol Hill.
The president was busy online on Thursday night, posting a meme of a glum-looking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer under a headline calling the opposition “the party of hate, evil, and Satan.”
There was also a Superman clip and an AI-edited video of the commander-in-chief picking up a red “Trump 2028” baseball cap and tossing it directly onto the head of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
Trump and White House ramp up racist memes blaming Democrats for shutdown
Mike Johnson says Trump is 'having fun' with the shutdown
House Speaker Mike Johnson says the Trump administration is not taking “great pleasure” in the possibility of an extended federal shutdown that could imperil funding for critical government services.
But he is “having fun” antagonizing Democrats, Johnson told reporters Friday.
“Is he trolling the Democrats? Yes. Yes! Because that's what President Trump does and people are having fun with this,” he said.
GOP Senate leader says Democrats are 'playing with fire' knowing what Trump and Vought are planning
Senate Majority Leader John Thune says Democrats are “playing with fire” knowing full well that the Trump administration is mulling the prospect of mass layoffs during a prolonged government shutdown.
Trump and White House budget director Russell Vought, among the architects of Project 2025, are weighing drastic cuts to funding and pulling out billions of dollars to Democratic-led states and cities under the shutdown smokescreen.
“Once it starts, it’s hard to roll back,” Thune told reporters Friday.
“Everybody knows Russ Vought. And so I think you’re playing with fire when you do this,” he said.
Another shutdown loss: The Friday jobs report
Don’t expect the highly-anticipated, first-Friday-of-the-month jobs report to hit the streets today.
It’s another casualty of the federal shutdown.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics typically releases the previous month’s report at 8:30 a.m. ET while the agency is temporarily frozen.
But the data blackout comes at a perilous time in the U.S. economy and a chaotic period within the Trump administration’s volatile economic agenda.
Labor analysts got a glimpse of what would’ve been to come earlier this week, when new private-sector employment data released by payroll processing firm ADP showed a net loss of 32,000 jobs in September.
Economists had expected a gain of around 45,000 jobs.
Trump gets away from White House amid government shutdown — for a double date with Melania at the Vance’s
Rank-and-file employees have been forced to stay home on furlough or work without pay under threat of layoffs — but that isn’t stopping Trump from enjoying a couple’s night out.
The president, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, left the White House Thursday for the first time since government funding lapsed two days earlier for a six-minute motorcade along closed-off streets to a neighbor’s house — Vice President JD Vance’s official residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory.
Trump steps out for dinner with Melania at Vance’s house amid shutdown
Watch: Donald Trump stars in new grim-reaper themed AI generated music video
Trump posted an AI-generated music video covering Blue Öyster Cult’s “(Don't Fear) The Reaper” showing White House budget director Russell Vought as the titular scythe-wielding harbinger of death.
The video also shows Trump wearing a shroud and playing cowbell, with JD Vance on drums.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments