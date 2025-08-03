White House boasts about Trump’s golf score – days after he was accused of cheating on his own course

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House on Saturday posted President Donald Trump’s winning golf score from a tournament at his New Jersey golf club, boasting about his win just days after he was accused of cheating on another course.

“Winning on and off the course,” the official White House Instagram page wrote, showing the final score card from the 2025 Men’s Senior Club Championship tournament at Trump National in Bedminster.

At the top of the card was Trump’s gross score of 69 – representing the number of golf strokes the president took on each hole in the tournament. Adjusted with his handicap, the numerical measure of how well a person golfs by either adding or deducting strokes from the gross score, Trump’s net score was 67.

The score means the president has a handicap of around 2, which is considered very impressive for a non-professional golfer.

But a number of commenters on the Instagram post did not appear excited about the president’s score, many joking that just last week, reports accused Trump of cheating on his golf course in Scotland.

President Donald Trump, an avid golfer, won a club championship title at his Bedminster golf club over the weekend ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Yo we saw the video from Scotland last week, he just throws the ball where he wants it and makes up a score,” one commenter wrote.

“I mean yeah, I’d win too if my caddy was dropping balls on the course for me,” another Instagram user wrote on the post.

While on a trip to Scotland in July, a widely-circulated video of the president golfing at his course in Turnberry appeared to insinuate that Trump cheats at his beloved game. The president’s caddy appeared to drop Trump’s ball closer to the fairway – which some interpreted as a violation of the rules of golf, which generally says to play the ball where it lies.

Allegations that Trump cheats at golf date back to before his first term.

Some have accused him of using his caddies or Secret Service detail to move his ball. Others claim the president himself has kicked his ball to make it easier to hit. Trump has always denied the allegations.

The cheating allegations have been so rampant that one sports writer, Rick Reilly, even wrote an entire book on it, titled Commander in Cheat.

In response to the president’s recent win, Reilly wrote on X, “The 4 guys in Trump's group finished 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th. Trump has a magic pencil. #CommanderInCheat”

However, some professionals who have played alongside the president say he is actually quite a good golfer.

Jack Nicklaus, a hall-of-fame golfer, said in 2020 that Trump plays “pretty well.”

Tom Watson, a former professional golfer, said in 2017 that the president was a good hitter and “can really get the ball out there.”

Trump is passionate about golf; he famously played often during his first term in office and continues to play often now. According to a website that tracks the number of golf trips the president takes, he’s golfed approximately 49 out of the 196 days he’s been in office.

Earlier this year, Trump said he won the golf club championship at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida, as well.