Fox News host Jesse Watters has been ridiculed for telling his audience that Donald Trump “looks good and looks hard” in his Georgia mug shot.

The right-wing host echoed many conservatives in complimenting the four-times indicted, former president over his historic booking photo.

Watters bizarrely felt compelled to say that he was complimenting Mr Trump “with an unblemished record of heterosexuality”.

A grand jury in Georgia delivered 13 felony charges against Mr Trump for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

These charges included conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Eighteen of Trump associates have also been indicted including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and his former lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

Social media was quick to mock Mr Watters for his gushing praise of Mr Trump.

“Whether you support Trump or not, are people really saying he looks anything but completely ridiculous in the mug shot? It’s one of the most ridiculous photos I’ve ever seen and people like Jesse Watters are arguing that he looks like a badass… what???” wrote one user on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Watters: I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality. He looks good and he looks hard. pic.twitter.com/jlNQ2YyZXM — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2023

And another added: “Jesse Watters’ mother told him not to get on TV and say dumb s***, yet here we are…”

“He might need some hush money,” wrote another user.

Another post read: “Jesse Watters is a Fox Propaganda Network tool. Nothing more nothing less. He as well as all the other host’s on Fox in order to keep their show’s can’t spew out anything other than fascist lies.”

Mr Watters is not the only conservative figure enthusing about Mr Trump’s mug shot.

In the urban black community, a mug shot can be an iconic symbol, both of victimization and of greatness. It’s a defiant UP YOURS to “the man.” Think Tupac Shakur. Trump is now the ultimate gangsta in our culture pic.twitter.com/IwEzoEvggI — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 25, 2023

Convicted felon and prominent conservative, Dinesh D’Souza, who was pardoned by Mr Trump in 2020, compared the twice-impeached Republican frontrunner to the late rapper, Tupac Shakur.

“In the urban black community, a mug shot can be an iconic symbol, both of victimization and of greatness,” he wrote on X.

“It’s a defiant UP YOURS to “the man.” Think Tupac Shakur. Trump is now the ultimate gangsta in our culture.”