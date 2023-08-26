Stormy Daniels reacts to Trump’s booking record after he surrenders at Atlanta jail

Stormy Daniels has weighed in on Donald Trump’s booking record at Fulton County Jail after he surrendered this week on racketeering charges.

The former president was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday as part of the state’s investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Alongside a historic mug shot, his height and weight were recorded as 6’3” and 215lbs—numbers that raised eyebrows on social media, where people began comparing his stats to those of athletes and celebrities like Muhammad Ali, Joe Burrow, and Chris Hemsworth.

On Friday, adult film star Stormy Daniels decided to have her say on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Mmmkay! And I’m 110lbs and a virgin!” Ms Daniels tweeted sarcastically. “I’m not a scale or a doctor but I have spent some time beneath 215lb men and Tiny was not one of them.”

Ms Daniels’ alleged affair with Mr Trump in 2006 also has him facing multiple charges in New York.

In April, the Manhattan District Attorney charged Mr Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records over alleged hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty.

When he was in the White House, Mr Trump’s weight was reported to be 243lbs.