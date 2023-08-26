President Joe Biden chuckled when asked about his predecessor Donald Trump’s mug shot taken at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mr Biden was asked by Bloomberg about the photo when coming out of a pilates and spin class in Lake Tahoe, California. The president said he saw the image on TV.

“Handsome guy. Wonderful guy,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden was booed by bystanders as he approached the press. He said he watched at least an hour and twenty minutes of the first Republican debate, which didn’t feature Mr Trump.

The president said he didn’t “learn much” from the Milwaukee showdown.

“I don’t remember them speaking to any of the issues,” he said.

“I don’t quite get where they’re going,” he added. “I didn’t learn much.”

Mr Biden is the latest of a number of Democrats who have shared their reactions to Mr Trump’s mugshot.

New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman shared his gleeful reaction to the photo after the former president surrendered for the arrest.

Mr Bowman, a former educator who won his seat back in 2020, shared a video of himself laughing at the mug shot, saying “we got you, and more to come” before calling Mr Trump a “crook,” “clown,” “criminal,” and a “thug”.

Like Mr Trump, Mr Bowman used the mug shot to fundraise for the Democratic effort to take back the House.

In a lengthy statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Mr Bowman wrote: “In a normal world, Donald Trump’s mugshot would be the end of his political career. But in this world, his poll numbers are actually going up.”

He continued: “This mugshot is not what you think it is. It’s a jackpot for Trump who will use this image to raise MILLIONS of dollars from his cult – and the worst part is they are going to use it to win even more elections so they can change our laws to make it easier to steal our Democracy.

“It’s a symbol of everything that is wrong with our country. It is a reminder of the deep divisions that exist, the hatred that is spewed, and hate is tolerated. It is a sign that our democracy is in danger.”

The New York representative said that the GOP “will solidify their support around Trump and our fate will be sealed ... because Republican voters trust Trump more than their own friends and families. They believe that Trump is one of them and they want revenge”.

Maine Democrat Chellie Pingree tweeted: “In the United States, no one is above the law. No one.”

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democrat Madeleine Dean wrote: “Four indictments and 91 charges in total now against the former President. This is not normal.

“I’m sad for our country; hopeful for justice; thoughtful for Mr. Trump’s day in court; disappointed yet confident for our democracy and rule of law. No one is above the law.”