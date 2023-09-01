Donald Trump’s trial for allegedly attempting to subvert the presidential election in Georgia will be televised and live-streamed, a judge has decided.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee announced on Thursday that he would allow all hearings and trials in the case to appear on a YouTube stream. The court will operate the stream.

The judge will also allow pool coverage for television, photography and radio, he announced.

The grand jury handed up 13 felony charges against Mr Trump for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

These charges include RICO, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer and more.

In addition, 18 Trump associates have also been indicted, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Mr Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges on 31 August and has asked a judge to sever his case from his co-defendants.