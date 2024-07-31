Fox News host asks if Trump is gender fluid after he says he doesn’t want pronouns

Support truly

Donald Trump was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if he considers himself gender fluid after he declared that he does not want to use any pronouns.

In an episode of The Ingraham Angle, parts of which aired on Tuesday night, Ingraham highlighted that Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris includes her she/her pronouns in her X profile.

The Fox News host then asked the former president what pronouns he uses.

"I don't want pronouns,” Trump responded.

When Ingraham then asked Trump if that means he’s gender fluid, he fired back that “nobody even knows what that means,” prompting chuckles from the Fox News host.

Trump has a long history of not supporting LGBT+ rights. In his first year in office, he announced a ban on transgender people joining the military. The ban went into effect in April 2019 before President Joe Biden overturned it when he took office in January 2021.

The Trump administration also reversed Obama-era policies requiring schools to protect transgender students from harassment, accommodate their preferred names and pronouns, and allow them to use locker rooms and bathrooms of their choice.

In the interview with Fox News, Trump touched on Harris, his assassination attempt, and his pronouns ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere in the interview with Ingraham, Trump swiped at Harris, branding her a “worse candidate” than Biden who is “talking a big game, but her game is pretty bad.”

Ingraham claimed Harris has changed her stance on certain issues since entering office as Biden’s vice president and claimed that Democrats are introducing a “Kamala 2.0.”

“In politics when you start off saying something, that's where you are,” he said.

The interview later turned to Trump surviving an assassination attempt, with the former president attributing his lucky escape “to God” and praising the Secret Service agents who protected him at the rally.

However, he also acknowledged that there should have been an agent positioned on the roof that the gunman used to open fire from and that there should have been more communication between law enforcement on the scene.