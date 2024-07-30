✕ Close Kamala Harris speaks to Barack and Michelle Obama as they endorse her candidacy for the White House

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Kamala Harris’ field of potential vice presidential running mates has narrowed with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and then North Carolina Roy Cooper ruling themselves out. This has left Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as favorites, with other names including Pete Buttigieg still attracting attention.

Reuters reports that Harris and her running mate will tour key battleground states “next week”, implying a decision will come soon.

Meanwhile, a group of famous, self-described “white dudes” raked in more than $3.5m in donations for Harris’ presidential campaign during a Zoom rally on Monday.

The “White Dudes for Harris” online rally included Hollywood stars such as Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo and Josh Groban as well as Democratic officials.

Over 150,000 joined the virtual event where Bridges channeled his “The Dude” moniker from The Big Lebowski: “I’m excited, man!”

As the event drew in numbers, organizer Ross Morales Rocketto claimed that X – owned by self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk – suspended its account on the platform.

Donald Trump meanwhile has defended JD Vance’s past sexist comments and again refused to commit to debating Harris.

‘I’ll probably end up debating,” he said, adding: “I can also make a case for not doing it.”