Elections 2024 live: Kamala Harris and running mate to tour key swing states ‘next week’
Speculation rife as to who vice president will choose as her running mate with decision expected as soon as this week
Louise Thomas
Editor
Kamala Harris’ field of potential vice presidential running mates has narrowed with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and then North Carolina Roy Cooper ruling themselves out. This has left Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as favorites, with other names including Pete Buttigieg still attracting attention.
Reuters reports that Harris and her running mate will tour key battleground states “next week”, implying a decision will come soon.
Meanwhile, a group of famous, self-described “white dudes” raked in more than $3.5m in donations for Harris’ presidential campaign during a Zoom rally on Monday.
The “White Dudes for Harris” online rally included Hollywood stars such as Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo and Josh Groban as well as Democratic officials.
Over 150,000 joined the virtual event where Bridges channeled his “The Dude” moniker from The Big Lebowski: “I’m excited, man!”
As the event drew in numbers, organizer Ross Morales Rocketto claimed that X – owned by self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk – suspended its account on the platform.
Donald Trump meanwhile has defended JD Vance’s past sexist comments and again refused to commit to debating Harris.
‘I’ll probably end up debating,” he said, adding: “I can also make a case for not doing it.”
IN FOCUS — Ella Emhoff: Forget Brat summer, Kamala Harris's leftist stepdaughter could be her ticket to the Gen Z vote
Katy Rosseinsky writes:
Earlier this month, an old interview with Republican vice-presidential hopeful JD Vance resurfaced online. In it, Vance denounced vice-president Kamala Harris as a “childless cat lady” with no “direct stake” in America’s future. His words prompted outrage – and among the first to rush to Harris’s defense was her 25-year-old stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff. “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?” she wrote in an Instagram story.
Her comment was a testament to her and her older brother Cole’s warm bond with the woman they call “Momala” – and proved that family isn’t just about biological relationships. If Harris, who was endorsed by US president Joe Biden after he announced he’d no longer be seeking re-election, does end up in the White House, then Ella will be a very modern first daughter.
Why Kamala Harris's stepdaughter Ella could be her ticket to the Gen Z vote
If her stepmother wins the presidency, the 25-year-old artist and model will help destroy the cookie-cutter stereotypes surrounding political offspring, writes Katie Rosseinsky
Harris and her VP pick will tour battleground states next week - sources
Vice President Kamala Harris will tour battleground states next week with her vice presidential candidate, two sources familiar with the planning said on Tuesday, a signal the selection process for her running mate is coming to a close.
The high-stakes decision of who will run with Harris has taken center-stage since she became the Democratic frontrunner for the November election, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended his White House bid just over a week ago.
Harris will announce her vice presidential pick before next week's tour of states that could swing to Republicans or Democrats in November, one of the sources said.
The short list of candidates under consideration include Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
On Monday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer both indicated they were both out of the VP sweepstakes.
A handful of U.S. states, often called battlegrounds, have decided the presidential election in recent years, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Poll: Americans view Harris as more intelligent but see Trump as the better leader
Kamala Harris is viewed as more intelligent than Donald Trump by American voters, with the right temperament needed to be an effective president, according to the latest New York Times/Siena poll.
But despite the VP’s positive traits, people are still much more likely to see Trump as a strong leader (60 per cent, to Harris’ 47 per cent).
With one a former president and three-time presidential candidate, and the other an incumbent VP but first-time (likely) candidate, the question of leadership is front-and-center.
Alicja Hagopian reports.
Americans view Harris as more intelligent — but see Trump as the better leader
The picture gets even more interesting when trends among Independent voters are taken into account
Trump to follow Harris in Georgia
Donald Trump has announced a rally in Atlanta on Saturday at the same venue Kamala Harris is holding a rally tonight with Megan Thee Stallion — Georgia State’s Convocation Center.
CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten looks at how Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania might boost Kamala Harris’s chances of victory in November should she choose one of them as her running mate.
Veepstakes: North Carolina governor Roy Cooper takes himself out of the running
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has taken himself out of contention as Kamala Harris’ running mate.
Cooper had been considered a potential running mate given his long friendship with Harris going back to their days as attorneys general of North Carolina and California, respectively.
“I strongly support Vice President Harris’s campaign for president,” he said in a statement on X. “I know she is going to win and it was an honor to be considered for this role. This just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to be running on the national ticket.”
Eric Garcia has the latest.
North Carolina governor Roy Cooper is bowing out of Harris VP contest
Three names have risen to the top of Harris’ shortlist
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff had a snappy response to Donald Trump saying he didn’t care about mispronouncing Kamala Harris’s name.
Could Biden’s Supreme Court reform actually happen?
President Joe Biden is calling for sweeping changes to the Supreme Court to restore trust and accountability amid a series of ethics scandals and unpopular rulings – but it’s unlikely those reforms will see the light of day.
On Monday, the president officially endorsed three major changes to the Supreme Court: enacting a new system in which a president appoints a justice every two years to serve for 18 years, implementing a binding code of ethics and adding a constitutional amendment to strip presidents of criminal immunity.
It comes as the court is experiencing record-low approval ratings.
Ariana Baio reports.
Biden pitches biggest Supreme Court changes in 150 years. Could it actually happen?
Biden is asking Congress to pass a series of laws that would expand the court and issue term limits
Harris ends poll bleeding among Democrats as ‘weird’ Vance attacks start to stick
The efforts to paint JD Vance and former President Donald Trump as “weird” appear to be paying off.
Kamala Harris entered her second week as a presidential candidate on Monday, and a slew of new polling indicates that her “honeymoon” period is not coming to an end just yet.
With the formerly-Biden, now-Harris campaign pushing out a new memo to reporters detailing the strength of the vice president’s candidacy as the week began, all the signs indicate that momentum is clearly shifting in the US presidential race.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Democrats’ attacks on ‘weird’ JD Vance are beginning to stick
Vice president’s ‘honeymoon’ continues as she surges into close contention with Trump in national polling
