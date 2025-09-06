Despite ethical concerns Trump says next year’s G20 Summit will be held at his Florida resort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The next time the Group of 20 leaders meet in the U.S., it may be at a property owned by President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Trump revealed that he will hold the 2026 G20 meeting in Miami at his Doral, Florida, golf course.

Trump said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will organize the agenda for the meeting, which he said will focus on "unleashing economic prosperity by limiting, eliminating the burdens of regulations, unlocking affordable energy, and pioneering new technologies."

The White House said on Friday that Trump's Doral property would host the meeting "at cost, and will receive no profit from either the State Department or a foreign government."

The meeting has been scheduled for December 14 and 15, 2026.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump announced the 2026 G20 Summit will be held at his Doral golf resort in Florida ( Getty Images )

This isn't the first time Trump has voiced his desire to host a major international summit at one of his properties. In 2020, during his first term, Trump wanted to host the G7 summit at his Doral resort but backed off the idea after it was met with significant backlash and ethical complaints.

“Mr. Trump is unashamed of his corruption,” Representative Lois Frankel, a Florida Democrat, said at the time. “He is abusing the office of the presidency and violating law by directing millions of dollars of American and foreign money to his family enterprises by holding an important meeting of world leaders at his Doral resort.”

Charles Fried, a Harvard law professor who served as the solicitor general under President Ronald Reagan, told The New York Times at the time that Trump's plan "stinks" and was "completely blatant."

Trump eventually relented but not before painting everyone who criticized him as "crazy."

“I thought I was doing something very good for our country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G7 leaders,” Trump wrote on Twitter at the time. “But, as usual, the hostile media & Democrat partners went CRAZY!”

He continued, saying that "based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility," the U.S. would "no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G7 in 2020."

The summit was eventually rescheduled as a virtual meeting to account for the Covid-19 pandemic.

open image in gallery Trump wanted to host the G7 summit at his Doral resort but backed off the idea after it was met with significant backlash and ethical concerns ( Getty Images )

Before Trump tried to hold the G7 summit at his resort, the U.S. had previously hosted it in Puerto Rico, Denver, Sea Island, Georgia and at Camp David since they began in 1965.

The G20 summit is an economic forum that includes 19 countries and two multi-national blocs — the European Union and the African Union — and its membership represents approximately 85 percent of the global gross domestic product and 75 percent of global trade, according to its website.

The G20, as the name might suggest, is a larger gathering than the G7, which includes the U.S., Japan, Canada, and several European nations.

The location of the G20 summit typically rotates between member nations. This year's summit, scheduled for November, will take place in South Africa.

Trump has already suggested he won't be attending that meeting, as he is at odds with the South African government over its treatment of white farmers, CBS News reports.

The president invited Poland's newly elected president, Karol Nawrocki, to attend the G20 summit next year, when it is in the U.S. Host nations may choose to extend invitations to non-member countries.

An administration official told CBS News that the U.S. "will be taking a back-to-basics approach to its host year, streamlining the summit and related workstreams and aligning the agenda with the G20's founding goals of economic growth and financial stability."

The official went on to say that the guest list for next year's event will be "smaller than recent G20 summits."