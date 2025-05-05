Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump attacks ‘total loser’ Karl Rove after Republican strategist delivers 100-day verdict

Famed Republican strategist Karl Rove clearly irked Donald Trump, who reacted with a post on his social media platform Truth Social

Madeline Sherratt
Monday 05 May 2025 06:40 EDT
Comments
Fox News contributor Karl Rove slates Trump for peddling false information on the economy
Fox News contributor Karl Rove slates Trump for peddling false information on the economy

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Republican strategist Karl Rove, calling him a “loser”, after he slated the President’s first one hundred days and accused him of peddling false information.

Rove, the former deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, appeared on the Sunday Night in America show with Fox News host Trey Gowdy to discuss the highs and lows of Trump’s second term.

Rove said the President should focus on a strong economy, and inflation, after Commerce Department figures last week revealed a 0.3 per cent downturn after growth of 2.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

He said: “He's got to be focused on those two things, I think, that people wanted, which was a strong and prosperous economy and inflation being wiped up.”

Rove also highlighted the high cost of gasoline, and said: “The President is saying gas is a $1.90, I just filled up my tank and it ain’t a $1.90.”

However, Trump was evidently irritated by the critique and took to Truth Social to retaliate on Sunday night.

“I don’t need to have Karl Rove of Fox News to tell me what to do. The guy’s a total Loser who’s been wrong about almost everything!” he wrote.

Donald Trump hit out at the Fox News contributor over its comments on the first 100 days of his presidential term
Donald Trump hit out at the Fox News contributor over its comments on the first 100 days of his presidential term (Getty Images)

Rove went on during the interview to praise Trump’s success in bolstering the U.S. military and recruitment efforts - but said they were the only two successes, adding that for “the others, it’s sort of incomplete.”

He said Trump’s “great success has been border security”, claiming that there has been a notable difference between Trump’s border control action and former President Joe Biden’s.

“I live in a border state, the difference between what was happening between Joe Biden on the south and western border of the U.S. and what’s happening under President Trump is ‘night and day’,” he remarked.

But in a quick jibe, Rove then said: “What gets me is, the President has yet to visit the border.

“If I were him, I’d be down here drawing attention to it because it's one of the big reasons why the American people elected him,” he said.

