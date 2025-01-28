Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Donald Trump’s administration from freezing federal grant funding across government agencies, dealing a setback to the White House’s plan to pause programs that don’t align with the new president’s political ideology.

US District Judge Loren AliKhan issued the temporary restraining order blocking the funding freeze until February 3 after a brief hearing in Washington Tuesday.

The order, which is intended to preserve the status quo while legal proceedings continue, was the result of a lawsuit from a coalition of nonprofit organizations and small businesses that warned in court documents that the order “will have a devastating impact on hundreds of thousands of grant recipients” who depend on the steady flow of grant money that they’ve already been awarded.

The order will “deprive people and communities of their life-saving services,” including health care services, LGBT+ community support and services to support small businesses,” the lawsuit argued.

A White House official told The Independent that administration officials were still “digesting” the decision before deciding on what, if any, response to issue.

The two-page memo at issue was issued by acting White House Office of Management and Budget Director Matthew Vaeth and orders federal agencies to “temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all federal financial assistance.”

That includes “other relevant agency activities that may be implicated” by Trump’s sweeping executive orders, “including, but not limited to, financial assistance for foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, DEI, woke gender ideology, and the green new deal,” according to the memo.

The memo sent nonprofits and public programs that support low-income families and vulnerable Americans into a tailspin Tuesday, sparking fears of imminent cuts to disaster relief, healthcare, childcare, infrastructure support and groups that support homeless people and veterans, among a wide range of other programs that depend on federal funding, from suicide prevention to support for domestic violence survivors.

A subsequent memo from the White House to members of Congress on Tuesday sought to clarify the funding “pause,” which White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters is meant to “ensure that all of the money going out from Washington, D.C., is in line with the president’s agenda.”

Democratic officials and legal analysts have argued that Trump’s order violates the constitutional authority of Congress and federal law that prohibits the president from blocking funds appropriated by lawmakers.

A second lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James and 22 other state attorneys general is also seeking a court order to immediately halt the administration’s order, which they say imperils billions of dollars in aid to their states.

“This president has exceeded his authority, he has violated the constitution and he has trampled on a co-equal branch of government,” James told reporters in a video briefing on Tuesday.

“There is no question, this policy is reckless, dangerous, illegal, and unconstitutional,” she said.

She called the Trump administration memo “arbitrary and capricious.”

“What we are doing is protecting democracy and the rule of law,” she said.

In a press briefing in Washington, D.C., Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer called Trump’s funding freeze “a heist done on a national scale.” He called the order “lawless, dangerous, destructive, cruel.”

“It’s illegal. It’s unconstitutional,” said Schumer, speaking at a briefing that was initially intended to speak on Senate Democrats’ resolution to condemn Trump’s January 6 pardons.

Instead, lawmakers are getting “panicked calls” and “people are scrambling” to understand the scope of Trump’s order.

“Virtually any organization — school, state, police office, county or community — depends on federal grant money to run its day to day operations, and they’re all now in danger,” Schumer said.

“The blast radius of this terrible decision is virtually limitless, and its impact will be felt over and over again,” he added. “The only people who might be immune to this might be the ultra, ultra wealthy who they want to give a tax break to. The Trump administration is robbing Peter to pay the billionaires.”