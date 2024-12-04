Trump demands Georgia courts toss out Fani Willis’s criminal case against him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Georgia courts should dismiss a sprawling criminal case against Donald Trump for his attempts to reverse his election loss in the state in 2020 because his incoming presidency grants him “complete” immunity from any criminal proceedings, the president-elect has argued.

In a filing on Wednesday, the former president called on a Georgia appeals court to dismiss the case against him for his efforts to overturn election results in the state he lost in 2020, arguing that the state no long has jurisdiction over him.

“A sitting president is completely immune from indictment or any criminal process, state or federal,” according to attorney Steven Sadow.

The case is currently in front of the Georgia Court of Appeals while the court considers whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from prosecuting him. Trump now wants the case to be tossed out “well before” his inauguratin on January 20.

The court should find that both the appeals court and trial court “lack jurisdiction to entertain any further criminal process against President Trump as the continued indictment and prosecution of President Trump by the State of Georgia are unconstitutional,” he argued.

Appeals court judges should then dismiss the case “with directions to the trial court to immediately dismiss the indictment against President Trump.”

The case brought by Willis’s office accuses the former president and his co-defendants of leading a “criminal enterprise” to overturn his loss, using a so-called “fake elector” scheme to falsely assert his victory, seizing voting machines, intimidating election workers, and pushing the state’s top election official to “find” votes he would need to win.

The filing came hours after the architect of that so-called “alternate” elector plot asked to revoke his guilty plea.

Last year, Kenneth Chesebro agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents — the fraudulent electoral college certification for the state’s election results.

On Wednesday, he argued that the charge should be dismissed because it’s unconstitutional, despite his year-old plea.

This is a developing story