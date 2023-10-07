Donald Trump attacked CNN anchor Erin Burnett in an early morning rant hours after she compared his xenophobic remarks about migrants to Adolf Hitler.

Mr Trump came under fire for claiming that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country” in an interview earlier this week, the latest in a series of unhinged statements as he faces a high-profile fraud trial in New York and four criminal indictments.

On CNN’s Outfront on Friday, Ms Burnett, during an interview with Republican Congressman Anthony D’Esposito, said that the reference to “poisoning the blood” was a phrase that was “used repeatedly by Hitler”.

In a 1.40am post on Truth Social, Mr Trump ripped into Ms Burnett for “constantly and very boringly reporting false and semi-inflammatory stories about your favorite President”.

Recalling his past life as a reality TV presenter, Mr Trump claimed that the CNN anchor “used to call me, over and over again, in my prior, beautiful, and very simple life”, to try to get on The Apprentice.

“She would do ANYTHING! I let her on the show a number of times, but her calls didn’t stop, and I finally told her, ‘Sorry, no more’.” he continued.

“The fact is she was not smart, and very boring, much like she is today on her soon to be canceled (???) show – put it to sleep! Anyway, just sayin’.”

CNN Anchor Erin Burnett likened Donald Trump’s xenophobic comments about migrants to Hitler (CNN)

In recent days, Mr Trump has called for former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Miller to be executed and for shoplifters to be shot dead.

Speaking to the National Pulse, the former president attacked migrants arriving in the US from the southern border.

“We know they come from mental institutions and insane asylums. We know they’re terrorists. Nobody has ever seen anything like we’re witnessing right now. It is a very sad thing for our country. It’s poisoning the blood of our country,” he said.

Ms Burnett appeared as a boardroom adviser and guest judge across several seasons of the long-running reality TV show.

Recalling her time on the show in a 2017 interview with SiriusXM, Ms Barnett said the then-president was “very much the person now that he was then”.

“He is very convincing when he wants to talk to people... as a person, he was always courteous,” she said.