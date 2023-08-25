Eric Trump has knocked back a report claiming that his father’s Mar-a-Lago private club was sold for $422m days before his arrest in Georgia.

A listing on the real estate site Zillow had claimed that the Palm Beach club had been sold on 4 August to a company called Mar-a-Lago Inc.

Reports suggested that the company was controlled by Donald Trump Jr.

However, that was angrily denied by Eric Trump in a social media post on Friday.

“This is pure FAKE NEWS and Zillow has corrected their listing. Mar-a-Lago has not been sold or transferred in any regard. This story is total BS.”

The Zillow listing was updated to show the 5,061-squre foot property with 58 bedrooms at 1100 S Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach was “off market”.

The listing details match up with Mar-a-Lago.

The Independent has contacted Zillow for further information.

A security car blocks the drive at the entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach (Associated Press)

In a separate statement, Eric Trump said: “Mar-a-Lago has absolutely not been sold nor will it ever be. This rumour is asinine.”

Donald Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday on 13 felony counts stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

He immediately began using his booking mugshot to raise money for his numerous legal woes.

T-shirts featuring Mr Trump’s scowling gaze, along with the words ‘Never Surrender” went on sale for a donation of $47 within 90 minutes of him surrounding on charges of election interference.

Coffee mugs, bumper stickers and koozies were also available.

The former president purchased the property for $2m in 1985, and opened it as a private club 10 years later.

After losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, it became his primary residence.

Mr Trump has been charged with unlawfully retaining classified documents at the Palm Beach club, one of four criminal prosecutions he is currently facing.