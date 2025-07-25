‘I never went to that island,’ Trump says of Epstein’s underage getaway as he tells reporters to talk about Bill Clinton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Friday angrily demanded that news outlets turn their attention to allegations about one of his predecessors rather than continue covering his alleged connections to dead pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump was addressing reporters as he departed the White House for a visit to Scotland, where he owns a trio of golf courses, when he was asked whether he’d consider a pardon for Epstein’s convicted sex trafficker associate and girlfriend, Ghislane Maxwell.

Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida for grooming young women and girls for the power-player sex trafficker Epstein, has been meeting with Todd Blanche, the president’s ex-criminal defense attorney who now serves as the deputy attorney general.

After Trump replied that he did not know much about Maxwell’s talks with Blanche and stated that he’s not currently considering a pardon, he was asked if the convicted criminal — who is alleged to have lied under oath on numerous occasions — could be trusted.

“You know, you should focus on Clinton. You should focus on the president of Harvard, the former president of Harvard. He should focus on some of the hedge fund guys — I’ll give you a list,” Trump said to the report’s query.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after disembarking Marine One, as he departs for Scotland, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 25, 2025 ( Reuters )

He later said that while he is “allowed” to pardon Maxwell, he hasn’t considered doing so.

“People should really focus on how well the country is doing, or they should focus on the fact that Barack Hussein Obama led a coup,” Trump said referring to his latest effort at distracting from the Epstein fuiles issue, a conspiracyt his intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard has re-emerged the past week.

“Or they should focus on the fact that Larry Summers from Harvard, that Bill Clinton, who you know very well, and lots of other friends, really close friends, of ... Jeffrey Epstein should be spoken about and they should speak about them, because they don't talk about them. They talk about me. I have nothing to do with the guy,” he said.

“Todd is a great attorney, but you want to be speaking about Larry Summers. You ought to be speaking about some of his friends that are hedge fund guys. They're all over the place. You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton, who went to the island 28 times.

“I never went to the island. I don't even know what they're talking about.”

The case of Epstein, a former math teacher turned financier who was arrested for alleged sex trafficking by federal authorities in 2019 and was found hanged to death in his Manhattan jail cell, has been a longtime fixation for many of Trump’s MAGA supporters who believe they contain damaging information on prominent Democrats and other liberal celebrities.

For years, the president’s supporters have pushed for release of what they believe was a list of powerful people for whom Epstein is alleged to have trafficked young girls, as well as other information they believe would reflect negatively on members of the Democratic Party, various Hollywood celebrities, and other purported elites who they believe to be part of a sinister cabal controlling world events.

Trump has winked and nodded at such beliefs and had indicated during his 2024 campaign that his administration would release the documents in question if he were victorious in last year’s presidential election.

The president was once closely associated with and spoke highly of the disgraced financier and his proclivity for surrounding himself with young women, while Epstein at one point described himself as Trump’s “best friend,” leading to speculation that the president has been trying to prevent release of the files despite a campaign promise to do so because their content would reflect poorly on him.

He has become increasingly agitated about the negative coverage of his links to Epstein in the days since a recent Wall Street Journal article reported that the president sent Epstein a lewd birthday card referencing “secrets.” The president denied sending any card and filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Journal.

Reports from CNN and the Journal also claimed that Bondi alerted Trump, in early spring, that his name appeared in the Epstein Files. Being mentioned in the files does not suggest any wrongdoing, and hundreds of other people were also named.

The president denied to reporters earlier this month that his name was in the files. Trump has also claimed the Epstein Files were “made up” by former FBI director James Comey, former president Barack Obama, and former president Joe Biden.