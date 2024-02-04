Trump asks followers for validation that he looks like Elvis

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump straw-polled supporters on Truth Social this weekend over his apparent likeness to the King of Rock and Roll.

Amid preparations for the Nevada Republican caucus next week, the former president took time to ask followers on the social media platform for their thoughts on his similarity to Elvis Presley. The former president shared an image comprising half of Elvis’ face lined up with half of his own.

“For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” Mr Trump posted on Saturday. “Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”

His followers obliged. One shared an image of Elvis singing with Mr Trump’s face photoshopped on top and the words “Trump is the MAGA king” across it. Another posted an image of both men’s side profiles, claiming they were “cut from the same cloth”.

Donald Trump asked supporters whether he looked like Elvis Presley in a new Truth Social post (Getty Images)

Truth Social is filled with photos comparing the former president to cultural, historical and religious figures. Mr Trump has re-posted an image of himself in the likeness of George Washington, a video claiming him God-like, and statements that compare him second to Jesus Christ.

He has sought the Elvis comparison in the past. In 2018, Mr Trump told a rally that growing up, people would tell him that he looked like the rock legend.

“I shouldn’t say this, you’ll say I’m very conceited, because I’m not, but other than the blonde hair when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis,” Mr Trump said. “Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.”

Mr Trump appears to have an affinity with the Suspicious Minds singer. During his presidency, he posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the star.

This weekend, Mr Trump told Fox News that he was weighing up possible contenders to be his vice president including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Meanwhile, one of Mr Trump’s allies, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, held a rally in her state where she bashed Mr Trump’s political opponent, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Though the former president is leading the race for the Republican nominee in the presidential election, he and his allies have ramped up the verbal attacks on Ms Haley, a former Trump administration official.

On Truth Social, Mr Trump shared polls showing his lead, circulated rumours about her campaign and shared an anti-Haley video ad.

The two candidates will face off in the South Carolina primary on 24th February.