Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire
The latest national polls for the 2024 race for the White House offer conflicting views of the race — albeit nine months ahead of election day.
Donald Trump currently leads Joe Biden by 49 per cent to 45 per cent among registered voters, according to the latest survey from CNN/SSRS.
However, a rival poll from Quinnipiac University places Mr Biden in front by six points, the president leading Mr Trump by 50 per cent to 44 per cent, up from just a one-point lead in December.
The Democrat is getting stronger among women voters too, the survey released on Wednesday indicates, leading his predecessor by 58 to 36 per cent in that demographic.
Mr Trump has yet to formally secure the Republican nomination and his challenger Nikki Haley is going after both him and the incumbent president in her latest attack ads, capitalising on the lack of appetite for a rematch of the 2020 contest by characterising the 77 and 81-year-olds as “grumpy old men”.
Ms Haley came out swinging against Mr Trump after losing the New Hampshire primary and is at present concentrating all of her campaigning efforts on her native South Carolina.
Trump lashes out at ‘average at best’ Haley in latest rant
Donald Trump has pivotted back towards angrily attacking his last remaining primary opponent, saying she was “average at best” when she served as his ambassador to the United Nations.
“Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots,” he frothed on Truth Social.
“Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden and those that are destroying our Country - NOT THE PEOPLE WHO WILL SAVE IT.”
Is this what annoyed him so much?
Nikki Haley campaign event in South Carolina interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters
Nikki Haley's campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, was interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters on Thursday, 1 February. The Republican presidential candidate was speaking in her home state during a meet-and-greet at Doc's BBQ on Shop Road when a protester began shouting "Free free Palestine." At least two protesters were escorted out of the room. In response, Ms Haley said: "Don't ever get upset about people like that because my husband and military, men and women sacrifice every day for their right to do that."
If Trump is convicted, swing-state voters say they’ll turn against him
President Joe Biden faces his own issues heading into a 2024 general election rematch with Donald Trump, but the former president’s criminal trials may very well spell his second political downfall, according to a new survey.
A Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday gave the clearest picture yet of the dangers Mr Trump faces in the general election: More than half, 53 per cent, of all registered voters in swing states across the US would decline to support him were he to be convicted of one or more of the 91 felony counts he now faces in four jurisdictions. That figure climbs even higher when voters were asked about the possibility of Mr Trump being sent to prison.
His problems are multiplied by the fact that this deficit of support would, according to the survey, extend to his own base of Republican voters should a conviction occur.
John Bowden looks at the numbers:
Voters say they won’t support Trump in swing states if he’s convicted
Biden and Trump both face popularity issues but former president could be doomed by court cases
Watch: Haley touts latest national poll numbers against Biden
Why Nevada, the next contest of the 2024 Republican primary, doesn’t matter...
Nevada will be the next state to vote for the Republican nominee for president. But one could be forgiven for not remembering that fact, given the lack of media attention.
Both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, the only two prominent contenders remaining in the fight for the Republican presidential nomination, are technically on the ballot in Nevada. But they are on different ones — Ms Haley is competing in the state’s primary, and Donald Trump is competing in the caucuses. The two won’t actually be “against” each other in the state, as Republican voters can choose to participate in both the primary and the caucus, which will be held on different days.
It’s a bewildering system that has sapped almost the entirety of the state’s political relevance for the 2024 primary season.
John Bowden explains:
Nevada is the next contest of the 2024 GOP primary. Here’s why it doesn’t matter
Nikki Haley won’t compete in Nevada’s caucuses, which will instead hand delegates to Donald Trump
Watch: UAW president tells union meeting they must ‘keep Joe Biden as our president'
DeSantis spent more than $7,000 per vote in Iowa before backing Trump
Campaigns and political action committees backing Ron DeSantis spent more than $160m for the Florida governor to come in second place in just one 2024 primary contest.
That staggering sum from Federal Election Commission filings on Wednesday amounts to roughly $7,000 per vote in the Iowa caucuses.
Never Back Down, the central super PAC backing Mr DeSantis’s campaign for the Republican nomination for president, spent roughly $131m supporting his campaign last year, records show. His campaign spent another $28m.
Alex Woodward looked at the figures:
Ron DeSantis spent more than $7,000 per vote in Iowa
Super PAC supporting Florida’s governor spent more than $130m before dropping out after one primary contest
New CNN poll shows Trump leading Biden nationally
Per CNN:
A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS shows former President Donald Trump narrowly ahead of President Joe Biden in what’s shaping up to be a close contest nationally.
The poll highlights voters’ conflicted feelings about the leading candidates. Broad majorities of Democrats and Republicans say they’d be satisfied if their party’s candidate won such a rematch. Still, a sizable minority of voters express a desire for another option if Biden and Trump are the nominees.
Overall, 49% of registered voters say they would back Trump if an election between the two were held today, while 45% support Biden and 5% say they’d vote for someone else. Those numbers are identical to CNN polling on the contest in the fall, and the demographic dynamics of the contest appear to be steady – with a wide education gap among the most notable demographic divides, and smaller differences by age or race than in other recent presidential elections.
Tracking the 2024 Republican delegates
Trump 16 percentage points ahead of Haley in South Carolina, new Monmouth poll finds
Despite the former state governor’s efforts on the campaign trail, her rival still has a huge lead.
