The latest national polls for the 2024 race for the White House offer conflicting views of the race — albeit nine months ahead of election day.

Donald Trump currently leads Joe Biden by 49 per cent to 45 per cent among registered voters, according to the latest survey from CNN/SSRS.

However, a rival poll from Quinnipiac University places Mr Biden in front by six points, the president leading Mr Trump by 50 per cent to 44 per cent, up from just a one-point lead in December.

The Democrat is getting stronger among women voters too, the survey released on Wednesday indicates, leading his predecessor by 58 to 36 per cent in that demographic.

Mr Trump has yet to formally secure the Republican nomination and his challenger Nikki Haley is going after both him and the incumbent president in her latest attack ads, capitalising on the lack of appetite for a rematch of the 2020 contest by characterising the 77 and 81-year-olds as “grumpy old men”.

Ms Haley came out swinging against Mr Trump after losing the New Hampshire primary and is at present concentrating all of her campaigning efforts on her native South Carolina.