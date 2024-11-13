Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump’s potential education secretary pick has floated the idea of a national mandate to require Bibles in classrooms.

Oklahoma’s chief school official Ryan Walters, one of the names rumored to be in the running to become the next education secretary, did not reject the idea of rolling out the controversial policy across schools nationwide when it was put to him on Tuesday.

“Look, if you’re teaching American history, the Bible has to be included and we cannot allow left-wing activists to sit here and say we don’t like Christianity,” Walters told Blake Burman on NewsNation’s The Hill.

“We will ensure that history is taught in every class. That means kids will know American exceptionalism. That means kids will know the role that faith played. We will be unapologetic about that here in Oklahoma,” he added, pointing to the policy already in place in his home state.

“We want to make sure that every student knows the role that the Bible played in American history.”

When pressed by Burman on whether he has been in contact with Trump’s team about the top education role, Walters swerved the question.

“My focus has been on Oklahoma and the education here and we’re going to be on the front lines of bringing forth that America First agenda from President Trump to our state,” he said.

Walters also said he supports Trump’s plan to close the Department of Education. “President Trump has laid out the best plan for education of any presidential candidates, the boldest, most aggressive, most conservative,” Walters said.

Oklahoma’s Republican schools superintendent Ryan Walters is rumored to be in the running to become Trump’s education secretary ( @ryanmwalters/X )

“This is the reform we need. You do away with the Federal Department of Education. What you no longer have is this overreach and this left-wing drive to push states toward an agenda.”

In June, Walters notified all Oklahoma state schools to “immediately” incorporate the Bible into classroom curriculum, drawing immediate outrage and threats of lawsuits.

“Effective immediately, all Oklahoma schools are required to incorporate the Bible, which includes the Ten Commandments, as an instructional support into the curriculum” in grades five through 12, according to the notice from the Republican school superintendent.

“The Bible is one of the most historically significant books and a cornerstone of Western civilization, along with the Ten Commandments,” the notice reads.

At a press conference at the time, Walters said that every school in the state “will have a Bible in the classroom,” and that every teacher “will be teaching from the Bible in the classroom.”

The move, which led to him being sued by more than 30 educators and parents, propelled him into the national spotlight