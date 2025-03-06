Trump won’t sign planned executive order to dismantle Education Department

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order which would initiate the dismantling of the Department of Education.

Trump was reportedly set to sign the order on Thursday. But Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quoted a news report, claiming that it was “fake news” that Trump was signing the order today.

There was concern among some officials about the possible criticism the administration may face because of the order and that there wasn’t sufficient messaging in place, according to ABC News.

There was reportedly unease about how the administration would respond to possible questions regarding how the executive order would affect the school lunch program, as well as other programs that may be cancelled.

Trump is working alongside Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to dramatically downsize the federal government and White House officials initially prepared an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to start breaking up the department, according to CNN.

While the president has long made clear his desire to shut down the department, this would require an act of Congress, McMahon noted during her confirmation hearings earlier this year ahead of her Monday confirmation.

The drafted executive order instructs McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Education Department,” according to CNN.

“The experiment of controlling American education through Federal programs and dollars—and the unaccountable bureaucrats those programs and dollars support—has failed our children, our teachers, and our families,” it states.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon has told staff that ‘Millions of young Americans are trapped in failing schools’ ( Getty Images )

There have been previous calls for the Education Department to be dismantled and merged with another agency, but in the past, such measures haven’t garnered congressional support.

Before the administration pulled back the signing of the order on Thursday, Philadelphia Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean slammed the Trump White House for taking steps to dismantle the Education Department, but she added that the news was “no surprise” when speaking to CNN.

“What you do want is an educated electorate,” said Dean. “Not if you’re Donald Trump and his cult-like members. They want citizens who are not educated.”

Dean pointed to the chapter on education on Project 2025 — the far-right plan for Trump’s second term blasted by Democrats during the 2024 campaign.

“This is what the first sentence says. Shut it down. Eliminate the Department of Education,” she noted.

During the campaign, Trump often cited the department as a source of federal overreach and connected it to the culture war.

“We will drain the government education swamp and stop the abuse of your taxpayer dollars to indoctrinate America’s youth with all sorts of things that you don’t want to have our youth hearing,” said Trump.

Last month, the president said, “I told Linda, ‘Linda, I hope you do a great job in putting yourself out of a job.’ I want her to put herself out of a job.”

Following her confirmation on Monday, McMahon said in a message to staff, “This is our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students.”

“I hope you will join me in ensuring that when our final mission is complete, we will all be able to say that we left American education freer, stronger, and with more hope for the future,” she added.

McMahon went on to say that “Millions of young Americans are trapped in failing schools, subjected to radical anti-American ideology, or saddled with college debt for a degree that has not provided a meaningful return on their investment.”

“Teachers are leaving the profession in droves after just a few years — and citing red tape as one of their primary reasons,” she added.