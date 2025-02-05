Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost three quarters of U.S. citizens say they are dissatisfied with the state of public education, according to a new poll.

Just 24 percent of respondents to Gallup’s latest Mood of the Nation survey expressed satisfaction with the nation’s schooling while 73 percent said they were dissatisfied, the lowest score since the research was first conducted in 2001.

The poll found a sharp distinction between Republicans and Democrats, with just 16 percent of conservatives backing public education, compared to 30 percent of left-leaning people surveyed.

The findings come as Donald Trump continues to toy with the idea of issuing an executive order demanding the complete closure of the Department of Education (DOE), already the smallest of all cabinet agencies by employee numbers and with an allocation for the 2024 fiscal year of just $238bn, less than two percent of the total federal budget.

The president first touted the possibility of closing down the DOE on the campaign trail and the proposal was also made in the Heritage Foundation’s controversial Project 2025 manifesto for his administration, which Trump has vainly attempted to distance himself from.

Founded by the late Jimmy Carter in 1979, the DOE is now run by “people that hate our children”, according to Trump, who has accused it of being ineffective and attempting to indoctrinate young people with “woke” and “anti-American” ideologies pertaining to race and gender via the curriculum.

“We’re ranked number 40 out of 40 schools, right?” he said at the White House on Tuesday while discussing the federal agency.

“We’re ranked number one in cost per pupil, so we spend more per pupil than any other country in the world, and we’re ranked at the bottom of the list.

Donald Trump signing an executive order in the Oval Office on Tuesday February 5 2025 ( AP )

“We’re ranked very badly. And what I want to do is let the states run schools.”

He has nominated former WWE boss Linda McMahon as Education Secretary (although she has yet to have her confirmation hearing in front of the Senate) and added that he wants her to “put herself out of a job.”

Trump would require congressional approval to shut down the DOE outright (a remote possibility as things stand) but he and ally Elon Musk, who leads the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have reportedly already drafted an order that nevertheless instructs the department to begin reining in its activities, following up on their order to stand down staff hired under diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Most of the DOE’s key functions – like supplying grants for low-income students, providing guidance for students with disabilities, enforcing civil rights law and managing the federal student loan program – are codified in the law that first established it.

But even without securing sufficient support on Capitol Hill for its total abolition, Trump could greatly diminish the department by shifting its responsibilities to other agencies, cutting its funding and staff numbers and by axing key programs.