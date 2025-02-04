Why does Donald Trump want to gut the Department of Education?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost five years ago, Donald Trump tried to slash the Department of Education’s budget for a fourth consecutive year.

The proposed $5.6 billion cut and, with it, axing of 29 programs that included after-school and summer initiatives for deprived children. His requests subsequently didn’t get past Congress.

Now, Trump isn’t just sending the Education Department to the chopping block, he is attempting to reduce it to nothing.

The president is said to be mulling the signing of an executive order to gut the department once and for all. According to the Wall Street Journal, federal officials are in talks about shutting down nearly all of the agency’s functions.

Twenty members of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an advisory body outside of government, have been deployed to the DOE’s Washington, D.C. headquarters as they look for programs and staff to cull, according to the Washington Post.

Dozens in the department were put on paid administrative leave last week in response to Trump’s order banning DEI programs in the federal government.

But why is the dismantling of the DOE so high on the president’s priority list, and can it even be done?

What is the DOE?

open image in gallery President Donald Trump signed a raft of executive orders within his first few weeks in the White House ( REUTERS )

Founded by the late Jimmy Carter in 1979, the cabinet-level department manages funding and programs for education across the nation.

It oversees the $1.6 trillion student loan programs, administers Pell grants that help low-income students attend university, funds programs to support students with disabilities and students living in poverty and enforces civil rights law that prevents race or sex-based discrimination in federally-funded schools.

The department's allocation was $238 billion in fiscal year 2024, marking less than two percent of the total federal budget. It is the smallest of all cabinet agencies by number of employees.

Its draining of resources could cut crucial funding for schools and colleges, hamper special education efforts and roll back civil rights enforcement.

Why does Trump want to dismantle the agency?

As early as September 2023, when Trump vied to once again be at the top of the GOP ticket, the president said he would close the DOE “very early” in the administration and place education back in the hands of individual states.

The federal government, he said, should not have control over schools as it was staffed with “people that hate our children”.

In turn, Trump believes that the federal government is force-feeding children “anti-American” ideologies on race and gender by funding school curricula that he says encourage children to “hate” their country.

Educational instruction or curriculum is, however, already the responsibility of state and local governments.

open image in gallery Trump holds a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on September 7, 2024 ( REUTERS )

Instead, he wants to champion teachers who “embrace patriotic values and support the American way of life”.

While on his campaign trail in 2024, Trump often ranted about declining academic standards and the enforcement of a “woke” left-wing agenda at public institutions.

Speaking to supporters in Wisconsin in September, the then-GOP presidential candidate said he was desperate to return to the White House so he could “eliminate” the department.

“We will drain the government education swamp and stop the abuse of your taxpayer dollars to indoctrinate America’s youth with all sorts of things that you don’t want to have our youth hearing,” he told his MAGA faithful.

Can Trump close down the department?

The agency, which was created by Congress, would likely not be shut down as it would require congressional action. Instead, the executive order may diminish its staff and functions.

Closing the DOE would likely require a near-impossible super majority of 60 votes in the Senate as long as filibuster rules remain in place, according to The Post – with Republicans currently holding a slim 53 to 47 seat majority in the Upper Chamber.

A 2023 vote in the House to abolish the DEO ultimately failed. It garnered 161 yes votes, but 60 Republicans joined every Democrat in voting no.

Enter Project 2025

open image in gallery President, photographed in the Oval Office on Janaury 31, insists that he has nothing to do with Project 2025 ( Getty Images )

Many of Trump’s proclamations about rendering the DOE obsolete are in line with the proposals of the controversial Project 2025 – which roughly a third of the president’s executive orders so far have reportedly echoed.

The blueprint suggests drastic overhauls for the DOE, including dismantling the agency and farming out its duties to other departments.

The loan program would move to a new sector in cooperation with the Treasury Department, for example. Other programs, the blueprint declares, would move to the Department of Health and Human Services.

More than a dozen former White House aides who worked for Trump, along with the Heritage Foundation, have masterminded a 900-page manifesto in a bid to “rescue the country from the grip of the radical left,” its website declares.

Trump continues to deny he has any anything to do with Project 2025.