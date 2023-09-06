Trump liable for defaming E Jean Carroll for a second time

A judge in New York has ruled that Donald Trump is liable for defaming writer E Jean Carroll for a second time.

Judge Lewis Kaplan issued a “partial summary judgment” that the former president had made defamatory statements about Ms Carroll in 2019 after she went public with claims he had raped her decades earlier.

A civil trial scheduled for January will only determine how much the former president should pay her in monetary damages, Judge Kaplan ruled.

In May, a jury found Mr Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation of the former Elle advice columnist and awarded her $5m in damages.

Mr Trump failed to appear at the trial, which heard graphic testimony from the former Elle advice columnist about how she was sexually assaulted at the luxury Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.

Breaking more to come