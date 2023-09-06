✕ Close Donald Trump’s mug shot

Donald Trump and all 18 of his co-defendants in the 2020 election interference case in Georgia have entered pleas and waived their in-person arraignments on the charges – in a move to avoid what would have been the first televised criminal court appearance for the former president and his closest allies.

On Tuesday afternoon, Misty Hampton became the final defendant to plead not guilty, striking the 6 September arraignment for all of the alleged co-conspirators.

However, despite no in-person arraignments, the first – likely televised – hearing will still go ahead in the case today.

In a filing on Tuesday, the judge set a hearing for 1pm ET on Wednesday to hear arguments about the trial scheduling and potentially breaking up the case.

Several defendants are asking for the case to be severed, while Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to try all 19 together.

In other legal troubles, special counsel Jack Smith has accused Mr Trump of making “daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in the federal election interference case.