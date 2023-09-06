Trump’s first Georgia election interference court hearing today as all 19 defendants skip arraignment – live
Follow latest updates amid Donald Trump’s criminal cases and 2024 presidential election campaign
Donald Trump and all 18 of his co-defendants in the 2020 election interference case in Georgia have entered pleas and waived their in-person arraignments on the charges – in a move to avoid what would have been the first televised criminal court appearance for the former president and his closest allies.
On Tuesday afternoon, Misty Hampton became the final defendant to plead not guilty, striking the 6 September arraignment for all of the alleged co-conspirators.
However, despite no in-person arraignments, the first – likely televised – hearing will still go ahead in the case today.
In a filing on Tuesday, the judge set a hearing for 1pm ET on Wednesday to hear arguments about the trial scheduling and potentially breaking up the case.
Several defendants are asking for the case to be severed, while Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to try all 19 together.
In other legal troubles, special counsel Jack Smith has accused Mr Trump of making “daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in the federal election interference case.
A Newsmax interview quickly turned awkward when Donald Trump Jr’s fiancé, Kimberly Guilfoyle, recoiled at the lack of certainty in the host’s words, when he said former President Donald Trump could be her “potential” future father-in-law.
After Ms Guilfoyle was asked when her wedding date was, she joked, “Uh, not that I’m sharing on the air.”
Donald Trump faces four criminal indictments in three separate jurisdictions. Nearly 100 felony criminal charges are leveled against the former president, who remains the odds-on favourite to win the 2024 Republican primary.
As his legal battles grow more complex by the day, a serious question has emerged: Whether Mr Trump will win the nomination and campaign for the general election as a convicted criminal.
That possibility, in turn, raises another, simpler question: Will the 45th President of the United States go to prison?
Whether voters like it or not, a Trump-Biden rematch may be on the horizon, raising the prospect of a deeply uncertain election season that only intensifies the nation’s political divide. Already, Trump is skipping his party’s presidential debates and his court appearances are sometimes drawing more attention than his campaign stops. And Biden has barely begun to campaign as he grapples with questions about his age and his son’s legal challenges.
Donald Trump angrily refuted the claims on his Truth Social platform that the 14th Amendment would prevent him from running for president again.
He wrote: “Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election.”
Maroosha Muzaffar reports.
A man who wrote the book on Joe Biden says he still thinks it is possible that the incumbent president steps aside and lets another Democrat head their party’s ticket in 2024.
Franklin Foer, author of the upcoming book The Last Politician, told NBC’s Meet the Press in an interview this weekend that he believes the president has carefully left open the possibility of changing his mind before the year’s end.
Moments after his mug shot was publicly released, Donald Trump’s campaign sent out a fundraising email from the “Official Trump Store” with the image on a T-shirt.
The next day, his campaign offered supporters a “limited edition” mug shot poster signed by the former president.
Alex Woodward looks at how this could be a mistake?
Special counsel Jack Smith accuses Trump of ‘daily’ statements that could prejudice jury pool in election case
Former president has repeatedly and publicly attacked special counsel and judge in federal case.
A convicted, prominent member of the neo-fascist Proud Boys gang believes that Donald Trump will pardon him if he becomes president in 2024.
Joe Biggs, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy earlier this year for his role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol, was sentenced to 17 years in prison this week. Prosecutors had sought a 33-year sentence for Biggs.
Following his sentencing, he made a jailhouse phone call on Saturday to Infowars, the conspiracy theory show hosted by firebrand Alex Jones.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his campaign have gone to extraordinary lengths to avoid questions from a 15-year-old New Hampshire schoolboy after the governor’s dodging of a question from him went viral.
Former President Donald Trump plans to attend Saturday’s football game between Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, his campaign said.
The game, hosted this year by the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, is the marquee sporting event in the state, which is scheduled to host the leadoff Republican presidential nominating caucuses in January. The visit will mark Trump’s sixth trip to the state this year.
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who is among a dozen challengers to Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, also plans to attend the Iowa State-Iowa game, his campaign said.
