White House press secretary holds briefing after Trump’s chaotic 100-minute-long Congress address
Donald Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed reporters on Wednesday, March 5, after the president delivered a 100-minute-long address to Congress on Tuesday.
Trump used his one hour, 39 minutes and 32 seconds speech to rant about former president Joe Biden, attack liberal ideology, and boast about his executive orders.
While not considered a formal State of the Union address, the president’s Tuesday speech blew past the previous joint address length record set by former president Bill Clinton at the 2000 State of the Union — who spoke for one hour, 28 minutes and 49 seconds at his seventh and final State of the Union, according to the American Presidency Project, which has tracked the length of presidential joint addresses since 1964.
Democrats protested at the joint Congressional address, heckling, booing and holding up signs in throughout the speech. Some also wore pink to protest how Trump’s policies have negatively impacted American women.
Texas representative Al Green was escorted from the chamber by the Sergeant at Arms after he stood up and repeatedly shouted, “you have no mandate” to cut Medicaid, shortly after Trump began his remarks.
Many Democrats in the House held up signs that read “false,” “that’s a lie,” “Musk lies” and “save Medicaid” as the president spoke.
Trump's address came days after his chaotic meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he and JD Vance shouted over the Ukrainian president.
