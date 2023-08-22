Scott Hall becomes first Trump co-defendant to surrender for arrest in Georgia

Scott Hall has become the first co-defendant of Donald Trump to surrender to authorities on Georgia to face charges over their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Fulton County Jail records reveal that Mr Hall was arrested on Tuesday 22 August by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on seven charges.

Under his inmate booking number 2313655, there is no release date – indicating that he continues to be held at the jail.

Mr Hall is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state or political subdivision and violation of the Georgia RICO statute.

His bond – which was pre-agreed on Monday – has been set at $10,000. This covers $4,000 bond for the RICO count and $1,000 bond for each of the other three charges.

He is believed to be the first of the 19 defendants charged last week with running a criminal enterprise to keep Mr Trump in power at all costs.

Mr Hall worked as a bail bondsman in Atlanta at the time of the alleged criminal conspiracy in late 2020 and early 2021 – after Mr Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

He is accused of illegally trying to access voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia, in a bid to search for evidence to support their claims that they were rigged in Mr Biden’s favour.

His alleged actions formed part of a wider – but little-known – voting systems breach which was revealed in detail in the indictment.