Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has told anchor Tony Dokoupil that he owes his job to him in his first interview with the president as the host of CBS Evening News.

At a Ford factory in Detroit, Dokoupil questioned Trump on the economy, saying that inflation is “overall, not bad.” Trump then interjected, saying that inflation is “overall, very good.”

Inflation held steady in December at 2.7 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, but grocery prices remained high.

“I've only been here for 11 months,” Trump continued. “The first few months were really rough…because I inherited a mess.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump has told anchor Tony Dokoupil that he owes his job to him in his first interview with the president as the host of CBS Evening News ( White House via X )

Trump then said Dokoupil “wouldn't have a job right now” if his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, won the 2024 presidential election.

Later on in the interview, Dokoupil said, “For the record, I do think I'd have this job even if the other guys won.” Trump then replied, “Yeah, but a lesser salary.”

Dokoupil made his debut as the new host of CBS Evening News with a special bulletin on Saturday, January 3, following the U.S. operation in Venezuela to capture President Nicolás Maduro.

open image in gallery The CBS Evening News host questioned Trump on the economy, before the president said Dokoupil ‘wouldn't have a job right now’ if Kamala Harris won in 2024 ( Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ReedPop )

During his first regular broadcast that following Monday, the host ran into some technical issues. There was more than 20 seconds of confusion and silence while he waited to figure out what his next segment would be about.

Dokoupil co-hosted CBS Mornings for years before he was tapped for the evening program under the leadership of recently appointed CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, known for founding the anti-woke publication The Free Press.

One network staffer told The Independent that Dokoupil has turned CBS Evening News into “state TV.”

open image in gallery Dokoupil was tapped for the evening program under the leadership of recently appointed CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, known for founding the anti-woke publication The Free Press ( Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Uber, X and The )

Multiple sources said that during a commercial break of his January 3 interview with Dokoupil, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he was only sitting down with “mainstream press” because Weiss requested it.

“Anyone with half a brain will know that if CBS gets a high-profile Trump administration interview that nobody else has, it’s because CBS has sold out its soul, values and ethics,” a CBS News source said. “This isn’t journalism. It’s state TV.”