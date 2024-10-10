Fewer ‘everyday people’ have donated to Trump’s campaign than in 2020

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump’s campaign has seen a more than 10-percentage-point drop in the number of “small donors” this presidential election cycle compared to the 2020 election cycle.

So far this year, and with just 25 days until election day, only 31.7 percent of campaign donations have come from small donors – classified as people who give less than $200, according to OpenSecrets.

In 2020, nearly half of Trump’s campaign donations came from small donors.

The decrease in donations from average Americans means the former president must rely more on wealthy donors or political action committees backed by wealthy donors. But that also means Trump must deliver a message that appeals to his wealthy donors – which can often be at odds with average voters.

Recently, Trump earned the endorsement and support of billionaire Elon Musk who also serves as the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturing company Tesla. This has, seemingly, forced Trump to soften his stance on EVs during rallies, for example.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign has seen a steady flow of money from small donors, with 41 percent of her campaign funds coming from those who give less than $200.

Harris has recieved $1 billion in campaign donations since entering the presidential election in July, according to a recent report, compared to the $600 million that the Trump campaign has raised.

In an attempt to get supporters to donate, the Trump campaign has used flashy emails with contest opportunities and merch giveaways if people give money. Some of those contests include opportunities to meet Trump, win signed merchandise or have dinner at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The campaign has also capitalized on the former president’s various federal and state court cases to beg supporters to donate. The messaging often claims donations directly help Trump fight unfair prosecutions.

Those techniques appear less effective than they once were. Republican operatives suggested to the Associated Press it raises concerns about marketing to a conservative base, often comprised of older individuals living on fixed incomes.

But also it calls into question the technique of raiding voters’s inboxes with emails, text messages, flyers and more. Recent polling has shown that voters are irritated with the number of campaign messages they receive directly to their phones and the inability to opt out makes it all the more frustrating.