Donald Trump’s campaign manager revealed on Tuesday that he often carries a firearm for his and his boss’s protection when out with the former president on the campaign trail.

Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to the campaign and Trump’s de facto campaign manager, made the remark at a 2nd Amendment event on the outskirts of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee. LaCivita was being interviewed by a representative of the US Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), which advocates for such laws across the country.

The comment came just three days after the former president became the first POTUS since Ronald Reagan to be injured by a shooter, which occurred on Saturday after a gunman opened fire at his rally. Secret Service officials say the shooting was an assassination attempt.

“I don't, you know, I don't generally talk about carrying or not. But generally, I do [carry a firearm] when I'm out with the boss,” said the Trump adviser.

And while the event espoused safe gun ownership, LaCivita also quipped that he keeps one gun right next to his bed, unlocked.

"I mean, I kept my stuff locked up, except for the one next to my bed,” he said. “It's obviously a duty for any law-abiding citizen, who wants to exercise the right [to bear arms] ... because you only hear about the irresponsible ones."

Chris LaCivita, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, appears at the RNC. He revealed on Tuesday that he often carries a firearm when with the ex-president. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Gun owners are generally advised to keep their firearms locked and in a secure location at all times, unless they are in use. The Bloomberg School of Public Health at John’s Hopkins notes that such practices significantly lessen the risk of firearms being stolen and entering the illegal market, as well as keeping them out of the hands of children or other familiar persons who may have knowledge of where unsecured firearms can be found.

“Research has demonstrated a decreased risk for suicide among adolescents when guns are stored safely. Safe and secure storage practices also help prevent guns from being stolen, diverted into illegal markets and used in gun crime,” reads the school’s webpage on proper gun safety and the responsibilities of owners.

“Gun owners have a responsibility to store their guns safely, wherever they may take them, to prevent these thefts.”

The former president made an appearance on Monday at the RNC, his first public appearance since being injured after a gunman fired several shots during Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally. The ex-president suffered a minor injury to his ear, and was rushed offstage by Secret Service.

Donald Trump is protected by Secret Service agents in the aftermath of an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The assumed shooter was killed by Secret Service agents after scaling a rooftop near Trump’s speaking location on Saturday; the building was reportedly occupied by police SWAT teams who have traded blame with the Secret Service, which is generally responsible for securing locations where current and former presidents go.

In the wake of the shooting, it was revealed that the alleged shooter used a rifle purchased legally by his father more than a decade ago. It’s unclear how he obtained the weapon from his father.