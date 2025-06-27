Trump claims ‘GIANT WIN’ in ‘Birthright’ Supreme Court ruling he hails as ‘bigger than trade’ deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Friday claimed a “giant win’ after the Supreme Court ruled that lower court judges may not issue nationwide injunctions in a ruling that emanated from challenges to his administration’s efforts to block children born in the United States to immigrant parents from receiving citizenship.

Trump saw the moment as so monumental that he quickly organized a press conference from the White House briefing room, only his second there since being reelected, to proclaim that the court had handed down “a monumental victory for the Constitution, the separation of powers and the rule of law.”

And he told reporters the decision was even “bigger than trade deals,” which have been the lynchpin of Trump’s controversial economic policy.

The victory lap followed close on the heels of the Supreme Court's conservative majority stripping federal courts’ authority to issue nationwide injunctions that have blocked key parts of Trump’s agenda.

Friday’s 6-3 ruling, written by Trump appointee Justice Amy Coney Barrett, states that federal judges went too far blocking his executive order that seeks to unilaterally redefine who gets to be a citizen. Those nationwide injunctions “exceed the equitable authority that Congress has given to the federal courts,” according to the ruling.

President Donald Trump holds a rare White House briefing room press conference to tout victory after the U.S. Supreme Court reined in the power of federal judges to grant nationwide injunctions against presidential orders. The ruling Friday came in the High Court’s consideration of Trump's bid to limit birthright citizenship. ( AP )

In a posting on his Truth Social before addressing the press, Trump wrote that it was a “GIANT WIN” for his administration. “Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard. It had to do with the babies of slaves (same year!), not the SCAMMING of our Immigration process,” he wrote.

The president claimed a “handful of radical left judges” had been trying to “overrule the rightful powers of the president to stop the American people from getting the policies that they voted for in record numbers” and called the actions of those lower courts “a grave threat to democracy,” using language that mocked Democrats’ arguments that his authoritarian style of governance represented a threat to America’s 250-year-old experiment in democratic rule.

“Instead of merely ruling on the immediate cases before them, these judges have attempted to dictate the law for the entire nation ... this as a colossal abuse of power, which never occurred in American history prior to recent decades, and we've been hit with more nationwide injunctions than were issued in the entire 20th century,” he said.

The 6-3 ruling, issued along partisan lines and written by Trump appointee Justice Amy Coney Barrett, states that federal judges who had issued such injunctions went too far in blocking his executive order that seeks to unilaterally redefine who gets to be a citizen by exceeding “the equitable authority that Congress has given to the federal courts.”

It did not address the question of whether Trump can block citizenship from newborn Americans who are born to certain immigrant parents.

Instead, the court’s majority sided with arguments advanced by Solicitor General John Sauer, who called the “cascade of universal injunctions” against the administration a “bipartisan problem” that exceeds judicial authority.

More than half of the injunctions issued over the last 70 years were against the Trump administration, according to the Harvard Law Review, as Trump pushed the limits of his authority.

In Trump’s first term in office, his administration faced 64 injunctions, compared to 14 injunctions against Joe Biden and 12 against Barack Obama

The second administration faced 17 within its first two months.

In cases across the country, plaintiffs have pushed for those temporary orders as a tool for critical checks and balances against an administration that critics warn is mounting an ongoing assault against the rule of law.

And in response, the administration used the case not necessarily to argue over whether he can change the 14th Amendment but to target what has become a major obstacle to advancing Trump’s agenda: federal judges blocking aggressive executive actions.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates...