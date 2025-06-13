The deadline approaches for Trump’s ‘90 deals in 90 days.’ So far he has ‘frameworks’ for two

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump and his team promised ‘90 trade deals in 90 days,’ but so far he has only “framework” agreements for two countries in place.

Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs ushered in on April 2 are set to go into effect on July 8.

Skeptics said little progress has been made on making trade deals, leaving American businesses to deal with economic uncertainty.

“We were promised ‘90 deals in 90 days.’ What we have at this point are ‘general frameworks’ for the U.K. and China,” Marc Short, who served in Trump’s first administration as legislative affairs director, told Politico.

Short, who also served as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, said the Trump administration will “hail these general frameworks as really significant breakthrough deals,” but other countries are watching closely.

“Other countries are seeing that, if I wait this out, [Trump’s] going to be overly sensitive to bond market yields, or he’s going to get himself into trouble, and then he’s going to need to get out of it with a deal,” Short added.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and his team have only secured two ‘framework’ trade agreements so far. While officials said they ‘feel good’ about negotiations, skeptics say little progress has been made. ( AP )

This week’s trade deal progress with China has been touted as a major win by the White House. “We’re in a solid place going forward in these negotiations, because the country that could most push back here, tried to push back and it didn’t really go well for them,” a White House official told Politico, adding that the administration “feels good” about negotiations with others.

Trump declared the deal was “done” pending a “final approval” by him and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a Truth Social post Wednesday.

Last month the U.K. achieved a series of significant carve-outs from sweeping U.S. tariffs on its carmakers, steelworks and farmers.

But the odds of scoring “90 deals in 90 days,” as White House trade adviser Peter Navarro touted in April, are now looking unlikely.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it was “highly likely” the July 8 deadline could slide for countries who are engaging in good faith negotiations with the U.S.

open image in gallery Trump’s sweeping ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs that he ushered in on April 2 are set to go into effect in less than a month. Meanwhile, progress on trade deals is slow moving, critics said. ( Getty )

“There are 18 important trading partners. We are working toward deals on those, and it is highly likely that those countries — or trading blocs, as in the case of the EU — who are negotiating in good faith, we will roll the date forward to continue good faith negotiations,” Bessent told the House Ways and Means Committee this week.

Trump also suggested he would be open to deadline extensions but said he did not believe it was “a necessity.”

“We're rocking in terms of deals,” Trump said Wednesday. “We're dealing with quite a few countries and they all want to make a deal with us.”

The president said that letters specifying the terms of trade deals with dozens of countries would be going out in the coming weeks.

“At a certain point, we're just going to send letters out ... saying, 'This is the deal. You can take it, or you can leave it,'” Trump said. “So at a certain point we'll do that. We're not quite ready.”