Trump slams Biden’s Oval Office address as ‘sooo bad!’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Donald Trump wasted no time in attacking Joe Biden’s Oval Office address, slamming the president as “barely understandable” and “a great embarrassment to America.”

Despite holding a campaign rally in North Carolina, which ended less than 30 minutes before the president’s address, Trump was quick to blast Biden on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s Oval Office speech was barely understandable, and sooo bad!” he said of the address, which lasted roughly 10 minutes.

He later followed up with another, angrier post, in which he wrote: “CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND LYIN’ KAMALA HARRIS ARE A GREAT EMBARRASSMENT TO AMERICA — THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A TIME LIKE THIS!”

The former president blasted Biden as ‘barely understandable’ and ‘a great embarrassment to America’ ( AP )

During the closely watched address on Wednesday, Biden offered strong praise for the presumptive Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, whom he has now officially endorsed.

“I’d like to thank our great vice president Kamala Harris,” he said from behind the Resolute Desk. “She’s experienced. She’s tough. She’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me, and a leader for our country.”

At his rally in Charlotte, Trump claimed to have “defeated” Biden, whom he once again referred to as “the worst president in the history of our country.”

However, despite this and his comments on Biden’s address, Trump appears to have shifted his attention and ire to Harris, making her the focal point of his rally in Charlotte.