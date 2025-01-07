Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump ranted about Joe Biden’s 625 million acre offshore drilling ban in the Atlantic and wrongly claimed it covered almost “the whole ocean.”

“Take an acre, you have a house on a half-acre or a quarter-acre, or an acre, you have a big deal,” the President-elect exclaimed during a wild press conference on Tuesday. “Now you multiply that by 625 million acres. That’s like... it feels like the whole ocean!”

However, Trump’s math was off by some margin.

According to National Geographic, the Atlantic Ocean covers just over 41 million square miles – which is the equivalent of around 26.3 billion acres. Those 625 million acres represent only around two percent of 26.3 billion acres – not quite the “whole ocean” as Trump claimed.

It comes after Biden, whose term expires in two weeks, used his authority under the federal Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to protect offshore areas along the East and West coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico and portions of Alaska’s Northern Bering Sea from future oil and natural gas leasing.

open image in gallery The President-elect made the wild claim about the size of the Atlantic Ocean during a press conference on Tuesday ( AP )

Around 625 million acres of federal waters were withdrawn from energy exploration by the president in a move that may require an act of Congress to undo.

Trump has previously vowed to swiftly undo Biden’s ban, as well as numerous other policies. “I’m going to put it back on day one," Trump previously told reporters at his private club in Florida, pledging to take it to the courts “if we need to."

open image in gallery 625 million acres is only around two percent of 26.3 billion acres, not quite the ‘whole ocean’ as the President-elect claimed. ( AP )

A favorite Trump refrain during campaign rallies was to “drill baby, drill”, one of his louder applause lines on the 2024 trail.

On Tuesday, Trump also said that Biden’s offshore drilling limitation — part of a series of final actions in office by the Biden administration — was undermining his own plans once back in the Oval Office.

“You know, they told me that we’re going to do everything possible to make this transition to the new administration very smooth," Trump complained on Tuesday. “It’s not smooth.”

However, Biden’s team has extended access and courtesies to the Trump team that the Republican former president initially denied Biden after his 2020 election victory.

Trump’sincoming chief of staff Susie Wiles told Axios in an interview published Monday that Biden chief of staff Jeff Zients has been “very helpful.”