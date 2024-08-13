Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jon Stewart joked that Donald Trump seems to be “in pain right now” because President Joe Biden exited the 2024 presidential race, and the former president keeps wishing for his return.

On Monday’s episode of The Daily Show, Stewart mocked Trump’s apparent nostalgia for his former match-up against Biden.

“A month ago, he was basically already the f***ing president. He had cheated death, started an ear accessory trend,” Stewart said, referring to Trump’s bandage that covered his wound from the assassination attempt on him in July.

“He had it all in the bag! And it was taken away,” the comedian continued.

Trump recently has seemed fixated on the possibility that Biden will make a U-turn, and decide to get back in the White House race. On social media and at rally speeches, the former president seems to be unwilling to accept that Vice President Kamala Harris is his new competitor.

Jon Stewart mocks Donald Trump for still being hung up on Joe Biden during Monday’s episode of ‘The Daily Show’ ( Comedy Central )

In a Truth Social post last week, Trump wondered aloud whether Biden “feels that he made a historically tragic mistake by handing over the U.S. Presidency, a COUP, to the people in the World he most hates, and he wants it back, NOW!!!”

At his Montana rally on Friday, Trump spoke to his supporters about Biden. “I hear he’s going to make a comeback at the Democratic Convention. He’s going to walk into the room and he’s gonna say ‘I want my presidency back. I want another chance to debate Trump,’” he said.

After playing the Montana rally clip, Stewart addressed Trump down the camera.

“He’s not coming back, Donald!” he said.

“Look, I hate to say it, I don’t think Trump has it in him to go after Kamala Harris. He’s been fighting Joe Biden for six years, it’s all he knows. He misses the fight so much. He was still workshopping nicknames for Joe Biden this weekend.”

Trump on stage during the Republican National Convention wearing a bandage on his ear after surviving an assassination attempt ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He then showed a clip of Trump asking a rally crowd whether they liked “Crooked Joe” or “Sleepy Joe” better.

“This is sad. It’s like watching an old man talking to an empty spot on the bench — and then you realize that’s where his wife used to sit,” Stewart continued. “He would give everything for just one more moment with Crooked Joe.”

Addressing Trump himself, Stewart said: “I get it. You wanted to run against Joe Biden. Just two old dudes going toe to toe fungus.”

“It’s not fair! Now you’ve got to run against someone who appears…healthy!” Stewart added.

Stewart then suggested Trump “get the gang together” and “storm the convention” when Harris is expected to accept the Democratic nomination next Thursday in Chicago.