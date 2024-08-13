Trump and Musk interview delayed as X users are unable to watch after ‘attack’: Live updates
The interview was due to be broadcast on the social media platform at 8pm but was seemingly beset by technical difficulty, with social media users reporting they were unable to access the X ‘Spaces’
Former President Donald Trump is once again posting on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of his live interview on with Elon Musk.
Earlier, Trump posted a video recapping the last eight years, going all the way from his 2016 election victory, through his recent indictments, and looking ahead to the showdown in November.
This comes as Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris pulls ahead in the polls, leading in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average by 2.4 points as of Monday.
Meanwhile, Harris raised $12m from a high-profile fundraiser in her home state of California on Sunday after concluding her tour of the swing states with new running mate Tim Walz in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Joined by former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and state governor Gavin Newsom for the event in a hotel ballroom in San Francisco, Harris told her audience, “It’s good to be home,” before warning that healthcare, abortion access, and LGBT+ rights would all be placed under threat during a second Trump term.
Musk/ Trump interview begins
The anticipated interview between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has begun following a brief technical difficulty.
The live discussion began at around 8.40pm by which time over one million X users had joined the “Space” channel to listen in.
Musk apologized to listeners before beginning, saying that the “massive attack” was demonstrative of “a lot of opposition to people hearing what president trump is saying.”
The Tesla boss described the interview as a “conversation” so that listeners could understand the “vibe” of the former president.
Musk/ Trump to proceed with ‘smaller number’ of listeners
Elon Musk spent billions to destroy Twitter. Now he’s unleashing Trump on X
Trump returns to the platform that banned him more than three years later, as it keeps alive the same bogus claims that fueled the Jan. 6 attack, Alex Woodward writes:
Musk/ Trump interview affected by technical difficulty
Elon Musk has announced that his interview with Donald Trump will not go ahead as initially planned.
The pair were due to broadcast a live interview on social media platform X, before the event was hit with apparent technical difficulty.
Musk later wrote that the delays were a result of “a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏.”
“Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later.”
Musk and Trump’s interview on X beset with technical difficulties
The highly anticipated interview between Elon Musk and Donald Trump appeared to be beset with technical difficulties before it even began.
The live-sit-down was due to begin at 8pm eastern, though the X “Spaces” link posted from Trump’s account read “details not available.”
Social media users also reported difficulty accessing the interview.
Republican strategist suggests Trump could ‘live-tweet’ DNC to divert attention
