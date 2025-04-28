Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump says he is “having a lot of fun” as he reflected on how his second administration feels different from the first.

In an interview with The Atlantic, the president said that this time around, he is running “the country and the world.”

“The first time, I had two things to do—run the country and survive; I had all these crooked guys,” he told the outlet. “And the second time, I run the country and the world.”

Sources inside and out of the White House told The Atlantic that Trump has been “having more fun than he’d had in his first term.”

“The first time, the first weeks, it was just ‘Let’s blow this place up’. This time, he’s blowing it up with a twinkle in his eye,” lobbyist and Trump ally Brian Ballard told the outlet.

The sentiment was confirmed by the president. “I’m having a lot of fun, considering what I do,” he said. “You know, what I do is such serious stuff.”

open image in gallery As Trump hit 100 days in office over the weekend, The Atlantic’ s report charts Trump’s remarkable ‘rise from the political dead’ following his downfall from the January 6 Capitol riot. ( AP )

As Trump hit 100 days in office over the weekend, The Atlantic’s report charts Trump’s remarkable “rise from the political dead” following his downfall from the January 6 Capitol riot.

In the interview, which was secured when the outlet got ahold of Trump’s person cell phone to request the sit-down, the president said that he still believes that he won the 2020 election.

When he was quizzed about why he cannot “let go” of the false claim, he said it’s because he is “a very honest person.”

“I’m a very honest person, and I believe it with all my heart,” Trump said. “And I believe it with fact—you know, more important than heart. I believe it with fact.”

open image in gallery Trump still believes he won the 2020 election, he told the outlet. “And I believe it with fact—you know, more important than heart. I believe it with fact,” he said. ( Getty Images )

“I’d like to say that that is reality,” Trump added. “Probably I do create some things, but I didn’t create that.”

Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen ignited chaos in the nation’s capital. He was swiftly exiled as tech companies banned him from their platforms and major corporations cut ties with him.

Trump believes that his comeback, and the criminal prosecutions that followed Jan. 6, only made him stronger. “Yeah, it made me stronger, made me a lot stronger,” he said. “Normally, it would knock you out. You wouldn’t even live for the next day.”