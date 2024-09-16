Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Donald Trump was reportedly in relatively good spirits on Sunday afternoon despite experiencing a second assassination attempt on his life – this time while playing a round of golf.

The former president apparently joked with allies and advisers that he was disappointed he wasn’t able to finish his game because his Secret Service detail spotted a gunman aiming an AK-47-style rifle at him through the bushes at Trump National Golf Course, the New York Times reported.

Fox News host Sean Hannity recounted that Trump told his advisers, “I really wanted to finish the hole I was even and I had a birdie putt.”

Trump was playing the fifth hole at his golf club with his friend and campaign donor Steve Witkoff when the gunman, identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, apparently attempted to assassinate him.

Before Routh could take a shot at the former president, a Secret Service agent fired a gunshot in his direction sending him fleeing. Local law enforcement officers eventually tracked down Routh and apprehended him.

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man identified as the gunman spotted at Trump National Golf Club on Sunday, was arrested and charged in connection to the apparent assassination attempt ( Reuters )

Routh has been charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The terrifying incident arrives months after a 20-year-old gunman opened fire at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania killing one person and injuring several others, including the former president.

This time, Secret Service agents managed to stop another tragic incident from occurring as no person was harmed. But still, those close to the former president are reportedly angry that yet another dangerous individual was within striking distance of Trump.

But Trump apparently remained relatively lighthearted after the incident, reportedly telling former White House doctor and Representative Ronny Jackson over the phone that he was “glad” he didn’t need his services.

The former president had a minor injury to his right ear after a bullet grazed him during the Butler rally shooting.

Federal investigators are currently looking into Sunday’s incident as an “attempted assassination” though the motives of it are unclear at this time.