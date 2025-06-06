Republican senators question cost of Army’s parade spectacle set for Trump’s birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several Republican senators have questioned the cost of an upcoming military parade set to take place on President Donald Trump’s birthday.

The parade is expected to be held in Washington, D.C., on June 14 to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday, which also happens to fall on Trump’s 79th birthday.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, voiced his concern about the spectacle after he learned it would cost an estimated $25 million to $40 million, per Politico.

According to the publication, Wicker heard about the hefty cost from Army Secretary Dan Driscoll in an Army budget hearing. Driscoll said he could not provide an exact price for the parade because the Army will also need to pay for the road damage that its tanks will do, Politico reported.

NBC News reported, citing military officials, that it may cost as much as $16 million to repair the streets of Washington, D.C. after the parade.

The parade is expected to be held on June 14 to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday, which also happens to fall on Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

“I would have recommended against the parade,” Wicker told Politico on Thursday.

Wicker did mention a positive possible outcome of the planned spectacle: “The secretary feels that it will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for thousands of young Americans to see what a great opportunity it is to participate in a great military force, that it will be a recruiting tool.”

“So, we’ll see,” he added.

The Army has already met its recruiting goals for the 2025 fiscal year.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the Army announced it signed contracts with more than 61,000 future soldiers, four months before the end of the fiscal year.

Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, also critiqued the military parade.

“I’m glad that we’re honoring the Army. I think that’s really important to recognize such a significant anniversary,” she said in a recent interview with Politico. But “the cost does seem a bit steep,” the Republican added.

Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, went a step further to tell Politico, “If it costs money, I won’t go.”

Trump said the projected cost of the parade is "peanuts compared to the value of doing it."

The parade will feature roughly 6,600 Army troops who will wear uniforms from every military conflict the U.S. was involved in since the Revolutionary War. It will feature military equipment such as a WWII-vintage B-25 bomber, a P-1 fighter and Huey helicopters used in the Vietnam War, according to Politico.

Reuters reported that, according to the Army, there will also be 25 M1 Abrams tanks, 28 Stryker armored vehicles, and four Paladin self-propelled artillery vehicles.

In a May 4 interview on Meet the Press with NBC News’ Kristen Welker, Trump said the cost of the parade is “peanuts compared to the value of doing it.”

“We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we’re going to celebrate it,” he said.