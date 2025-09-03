Trump live updates: Tens of thousands of Epstein files released but Democrats say most are already public
‘Oversight Democrats find 97% of the more than 30,000 documents received from the Department of Justice were already public,’ Congressman Robert Garcia said Tuesday
The House Oversight Committee has released over 33,000 pages of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after it subpoenaed the Justice Department for them.
But Democrats say most of the information is already out there.
“Oversight Democrats find 97% of the more than 30,000 documents received from the Department of Justice were already public,” Congressman Robert Garcia said Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump made his first official public appearance in a week, after online speculation about his health over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Addressing online rumors that he had died, Trump blamed the “so fake” media for the reports.
Trump also announced the relocation of U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama, that the U.S. had attacked a drug boat coming out of Venezuela, and that he will send federal troops to Chicago and Baltimore because of crime, despite local opposition.
Questioned about bizarre footage of a bag being thrown from an upper window of the White House, Trump dismissed the video as AI, saying the windows are sealed.
In pictures: Demonstrators protest against Trump's D.C. takeover
It’s been weeks since President Donald Trump took over the D.C. police and deployed the National Guard in the capital city.
Protesters have rallied against the federal takeover and the Trump administration. Here are some pictures from demonstrations in D.C. on Tuesday:
Virginia Giuffre relative says Trump administration has a 'duty' to release the Epstein files
A relative of Virginia Giuffre, one of the women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, said the Trump administration has a “duty” to release the documents related to the late convicted sex offender.
Amanda Roberts, the sister-in-law of Giuffre, who died by suicide last April, told NBC News in an interview that aired Tuesday, the so-called Epstein files are “so big right now because this administration ran their campaign on this. These were promises that they made.”
“It's your duty to do what your constituents, what the American public is asking you for. So that's all we're asking,” she added.
Trump's deployment of troops to LA was illegal, says federal judge
Donald Trump and administration officials violated the law by deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to protests against his anti-immigration agenda, a federal judge in California ruled.
The president’s troop deployment violated the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which prohibits “the use of the U.S. military to execute domestic law,” according to Tuesday’s decision from District Judge Charles Breyer.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump illegally sent National Guard to Los Angeles, federal judge rules
America is split on whether Trump’s health and age are impacting his ability to serve as president
America is split on whether Donald Trump’s health and age are impacting his ability to serve as president, a new poll has found.
Speculation over Trump’s physical fitness during his second term has grown ever since photos of his swollen ankles and bruised hands, which are sometimes covered by makeup, began circulating online.
Online rumors reached a fever pitch when Trump, 79, did not make a public appearance over the Labor Day weekend, aside from a brief sighting at his Virginia golf course Saturday.
In a YouGov survey conducted Tuesday, 38 percent of Americans said Trump’s health and age “severely limit his ability to do the job” as president, while 21 percent said it had “little effect.”
Trump calls rumors that he's dead 'fake news'
Donald Trump called rumors that he died “fake news,” squashing conspiracies about the president’s health after he didn’t make any public appearances over the Labor Day weekend, aside from a brief sighting at his Virginia golf course Saturday.
Governor Pritzker pushes back on Trump's plans to send National Guard to Chicago
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has pushed back on President Donald Trump’s plans to send the National Guard to Chicago.
Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C., is in full swing, and he has recently been threatening to crack down on crime in other major cities.
On Tuesday, he said he would send federal troops to Chicago and Baltimore.
“There is no emergency that warrants deployment of troops,” Pritzker said in response at a press conference, per The New York Times.
The governor continued: “He is insulting the people of Chicago by calling our home a hellhole, and anyone who takes his word at face value is insulting Chicagoans. too.”
Republicans push to rename Defense Department after Trump complained about it
Republicans in the House and Senate have introduced legislation to rename the Defense Department after President Donald Trump complained about it.
Trump recently called for the Defense Department to revert to its old name, the Department of War, saying, “It had a stronger sound.”
Senator Mike Lee of Utah and Greg Steube of Florida introduced versions of a bill to bring back the Department of War title, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
“It should always be clear to anyone who would harm our people: Americans don’t just play defense,” Steube said.
MTG says she's 'proud' to sign discharge petition to release Epstein files
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, said she was “proud” to be signing a discharge petition to force the release of documents related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Congressman Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, filed the petition Tuesday. Besides his signature, he will need 217 signatures from his colleagues for it to be successful.
“I’m committed to doing everything possible for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein,” Greene wrote on X later Tuesday. “Including exposing the cabal of rich and powerful elites that enabled this. I’m proud to be signing @RepThomasMassie‘s discharge petition.”
