Republican appears to refer to Trump as ‘President C***’ at NRCC dinner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer appeared to make a Freudian slip as he seemed to refer to Donald Trump as “President C***’ before the commander-in-chief took to the podium at a key fundraising dinner.

Emmer made remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual gala in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening before making the slip-up.

“President C***,” he appeared to say before quickly correcting himself.

“President Donald Trump is counting on us. The American people are counting on us, and our friends in this room and grassroots supporters across the country are counting on us.”

Social media users were quick to pounce on Emmer’s flub, with the anti-Trump PAC, The Lincoln Project, tweeting that he “had it right the first time.”

“Freud just chuckled in his grave,” another X user added.

open image in gallery Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer appeared to make a Freudian slip on stage at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner Tuesday ( RSBN/X/Aaron Rupar )

Emmer, the House Majority Whip, made the gaffe in front of GOP benefactors who paid upwards of $300,000 to attend the dinner. House Republicans Campaign Chair Richard Hudson said the committee raised $35.2 million ahead of the event, a source told The Hill.

Trump later confirmed the figure on stage and said he hopes to raise $50 million at next year’s event.

Moments before the blunder, Emmer stumbled his way through his opening speech as he greeted the GOP guests.

“Hello, fellow Republicans,” he said. “No! Hello, feb... feh... fellow Republicans! Where are ya?” he continued, speaking more loudly after adjusting his microphone.

“I know this is the uh, this is the cheap time. You get to hear from me. Then, you’re gonna get energy out of, Steve Scalise. And you’re gonna get some energy out of our Speaker, Mike Johnson. But guess what? The show is Donald J. Trump. So get ready.”

Emmer then heaped praise on the president’s first few months in office, failing to address global markets, which continued their sell-off Tuesday. The sell-off began when Trump announced the duties against every nation—bar Russia—in his “Liberation Day” last week.

open image in gallery Trump, speaking at the NRCC, resurfaced one of his most unusual remarks from his 2024 campaign about fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter ( Getty Images )

“In just 100 days, President Trump has delivered endless wins for the American people,” Emmer said. “Whether it is ending the invasion at our southern border or rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse – one thing is clear: America is back!”

Later in the evening, the president boasted that world leaders panicked by his gargantuan global tariffs are “kissing my a**” in desperate bids to reduce the levies.

“Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, Sir,” he said mockingly in a simpering voice.

Trump also touted his efforts for what he called America’s “most successful 100 days in this country's history.”

He then resurfaced one of his more unusual remarks from the 2024 campaign trail: pining over the “late, great Hannibal Lecter.”

“They used to go crazy when I talked about... The late, great Hannibal Lecter. Right?” he said. “Why does he talk about that? He’s a fictional character.” He’s not. We have many of them that came across the border. He’s actually not.”