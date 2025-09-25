Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump quipped that he would like to make the TikTok algorithm “100% MAGA” as he signed an executive order on a deal that will transfer control of the Chinese social media app to a U.S. business group.

At a signing ceremony in the Oval Office Thursday, the president announced that Chinese president Xi Jinping had approved a proposed deal that met American national security concerns and would be valued at around $14 billion.

Asked whether the platform would now recommend more MAGA-related content, Trump replied “I always like MAGA-related. If I could, I’d make it a hundred percent MAGA related.”“If I could make it one hundred percent MAGA, I would. But it’s not going to work out that way unfortunately. No, everyone's going to be treated fairly."

It comes after former president Joe Biden signed legislation last year calling for China’s ByteDance to sell TikTok’s assets to an American company by early this year or face a nationwide ban. Trump, during his first term, attempted to ban the company from operating in the U.S. via executive action, but the effort was abandoned after a court challenge.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress joined together on bipartisan legislation aimed at forcing the app’s sale to American owners lest it be restricted from use in the U.S.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and his team told reporters on Thursday that they wanted to preserve access to an app which the president tried to ban during his first term ( AP )

In his comments to reporters, the president said that the only kickbacks the U.S. government would receive from the deal amounted to “taxes” paid by the new U.S. commercial entity in charge of the app.

Trump has repeatedly signed orders directing the Justice Department to halt enforcement of the law, effectively allowing TikTok to keep operating in the U.S. as his administration attempted to reach an agreement for the sale of the social media company.

Under the terms of the deal, a new joint-venture company will oversee TikTok’s U.S. business, with ByteDance retaining less than a 20 percent stake. Tech giant Oracle, investment firm Silver Lake Partners, and the MGX investment fund will control roughly 45 percent.

No representatives from ByteDance were present in the Oval Office Thursday for the signing, and the company hasn’t acknowledged that a transaction is taking place, CNBC reports. The Chinese embassy in Washington also did not immediately respond to a request for comment fromThe Associated Press to confirm that China has signed off on the proposed framework deal.

Further details of the investors and specific businesses are set to follow, though Dell CEO Michael Dell and media mogul Rupert Murdoch were mentioned at Thursday’s briefing.

News of the new deal comes after a report from the Pew Research Center, published Thursday, found that around 43 percent of U.S. adults under the age of 30 say they regularly get news from TikTok, higher than any other social media app including YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

open image in gallery Millions of Americans use TikTok every day, and many urged both Democrats and Republicans to not suppot an absolute ban ( Getty )

Trump administration officials said that a deal was close over the weekend, with Trump repeatedly claiming that China’s president Xi Jinping had signed off on it. In a Fox News interview which aired Sunday, the president confirmed the Murdoch family’s involvement in the deal for the first time.

“They’re very well known people,” Trump said of the app’s prospective buyer, speaking with Fox’s Peter Doocy. “Larry Ellison [of Oracle] is one of them. He’s involved, he’s a great guy. Michael Dell is involved. I hate to tell you this, but a man named Lachlan is involved. You know who Lachlan is? It’s a very unusual name, Lachlan Murdoch.”

“Rupert is probably gonna be in the group. I think they’re going to be in the group. Couple of others, really great people, very prominent people.”

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Independent on Sunday that the Murdochs were involved in conversations with the White House on the issue.

Many lawmakers on Capitol Hill have argued that the app posed a national security threat for a variety of reasons. Lawmakers are uncomfortable with ByteDance’s alleged connections to the Chinese Communist Party and laws in China they say would have required the company to hand over Americans’ personal information or other data to Chinese officials if asked. Still others have expressed distrust in the app’s algorithm, either due to the spread of misinformation or political messages that clash with official U.S. policy — including content critical of Israel’s siege of Gaza.

In January, Trump boasted that his actions had “saved” the app for its millions of American users, many of whom were unhappy with news of the ban. The president also said at the time that “we’re going to make a lot of money” with the deal, presumably referring to American buyers. The app’s owners, meanwhile, thanked the Republican president with a message sent to all U.S-based users.

Some progressives, in the months since January and even the 2024 election, have grumbled that the legislation was a trap for Democrats and put centrist members of the party (including then-President Joe Biden) on the wrong side of an unpopular ban.

Reacting to a post from Pod Save America host Dan Pfeiffer assuming that the eventual American board members of TikTok would likely be pulled from a list of pro-Trump billionaire donors, Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida tweeted on Saturday: “I’m not an “I told you so” kind of guy. But y’all remember that stupid TikTok ban? I voted No on that one.”