MAGA candidate sparks backlash after burning Quran and promising to ‘end Islam’ in Texas

There has been a furious reaction to an anti-Islamic campaign ad posted by a far-right MAGA congressional candidate in which she sets fire to the Quran with a flamethrower.

Valentina Gomez, who is running for Texas’ 31st District in 2026 as a Republican, shared the extreme video on X as part of her vow to “end Islam” in the Lone Star State.

Approximately one percent of Texas’s population is Muslim.

Gomez has a history of posting violent stunts and using hateful rhetoric against Muslims, the LGBT+ community, Black people, and immigrants, in an attempt to gain notoriety to further a flailing attempt at a political career that has so far gone nowhere.

“Your daughters will be raped and your sons beheaded, unless we stop Islam once and for all,” Gomez said before setting fire to a copy of the holy book.

open image in gallery MAGA congressional candidate Valentina Gomez sparked a backlash by burning a copy of the Quran with a flamethrower to 'end Islam in Texas' ( X/@ValentinaForUSA )

“America is a Christian nation, so those terrorist Muslims can f*** off to any of the 57 Muslim nations. There is only one true God, and that is the God of Israel.”

Gomez’s video ended with her declaring that she is “powered by Jesus Christ.”

Condemnation came quickly in response to the clip.

“This isn’t politics. It’s incitement,” podcaster Brian Allen wrote on X. “When the mosques start burning, remember: this was the match and the Texas GOP handed her the lighter.”

Another X user added, “She will literally do anything for clout. Anything. Why is this person allowed to incite hate and murder?”

One X user wrote: “Get out of my state. We have no place for intolerance and hateful people who don’t believe in basic human rights such as THE FIRST AMENDMENT which allows for freedom of religion. Why don’t you learn the basics before running for office.”

Gomez’s previous stunts included a December 2024 video in which she staged a mock execution of an immigrant by shooting a dummy tied to a chair with a black bag over its head.

open image in gallery Aspiring congresswoman Valentina Gomez simulates a mock execution of an immigrant ( @ValentinaForUSA/X )

“It’s that simple, public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American. They don’t deserve deportation; they deserve to be ended,” she said.

Gomez is herself an immigrant, having been born in Colombia.

That video was condemned by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who posted: “She is not just an American fascist. She is Colombian. And being a migrant, what she wants is to unleash hatred against migrants. Most Americans are killed by Americans.”

Gomez once told Black Americans to “kindly” leave the U.S. if they “don’t like” the country in a message posted before the Juneteenth national holiday celebrating the end of slavery, which she called the “most ratchet” of holidays.

She also has a history of homophobia. In February 2024, while campaigning for Missouri secretary of state, Gomez also used a flamethrower to burn a pile of LGBTQ+ books, including titles aimed at teenagers.

In a May 2024 video, she also jogged through a pro-LGBT+ area of Missouri in a bulletproof vest, declaring: “In America, you can be anything you want. So don’t be weak and gay.”

Gomez crashed out of the Republican primary in that race in sixth place.