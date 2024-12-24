Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Aspiring congresswoman and controversial MAGA cheerleader Valentina Gomez has sparked outrage once again after posting a video in which she appears to simulate executing an immigrant.

The 25-year-old, who tried and failed to be elected as the Missouri Secretary of State earlier this year, said in the disturbing clip that undocumented persons who committed violent crimes “deserve to be ended.”

In the video, posted to X on Monday, Gomez is seen firing a handgun into the back of the head of a dummy tied to a chair with a black bag over its head.

“It’s that simple, public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American. They don’t deserve deportation, they deserve to be ended,” she says.

The video has been flagged by X as potentially violating the platform’s rules against “violent speech,” but it had not been removed as of Tuesday. “Public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American.” Gomez captioned the video.

It quickly sparked outrage from other social media users, with some branding the Colombian native as a “psychopath.” “What’s wrong with these people?” one wrote.

“They’re unhinged, mentally ill, and sociopathic,” replied another.

Critics even included the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who wrote: “She is not just an American fascist. She is Colombian. And being a migrant, what she wants is to unleash hatred against migrants. Most Americans are killed by Americans.”

open image in gallery Gomez, a Republican candidate for Missouri Secretary of State who made headlines for outlandish campaign videos, lost her election by a wide margin ( valentinaformissouri / Instagram )

However, others seemed to agree with Gomez’s stance, including fellow MAGA firebrand and Trump acolyte Laura Loomer who posted. “Love this.”

After X started restricting the video, Gomez claimed that she was “the biggest threat to the establishment because I call it like I see it.”

“I give people hope, and I don’t need their money. Remember, nobody is coming to save us. Stay strapped,” she said.

The sentiment of Gomez’s video echoes that of President-elect Donald Trump, who has previously called for expanding the death penalty to those people who have arrived in the country illegally who kill a citizen or police. Trump has railed against Joe Biden’s decision to pardon the majority of federal death row inmates.

Gomez has frequently shared outrageous or shocking videos on her social media pages and has consequently been banned from Instagram.

In previous clips she frequently used homophobic slurs, and in one video, set two LGBTQ-inclusive books on fire. She has characterized the literature as “grooming, indoctrinating and sexualizing.”

open image in gallery In her latest video, the aspiring congresswoman simulated a mock execution of an immigrant ( @ValentinaForUSA/X )

During the 2024 election campaign she called Vice President Kamala Harris a “hoe” and “little b****”, used the word “f****t” to describe transgender people and described Democrats as “full of gay s***”, among other things.

Her bold rhetoric ultimately did not play well with voters. Gomez gained only 7.4 per cent of the vote with finishing sixth out of eight candidates in the race for Missouri Secretary of State.

Last week she announced that she was running for Congress in Texas and relocating to the state to challenge Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw’s seat. “I don’t fear pdfs, criminals, or the crooks in DC. I only fear God,” she wrote in a post announcing the move.