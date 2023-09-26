Federal judge strikes down Texas anti-drag law as unconstitutional

A federal judge has struck down a Texas law targeting drag performances as unconstitutional, a ruling that bars law enforcement officials in the state from enforcing the far-reaching ban.

The ruling from US District Judge David Hittner on 26 September followed a two-day hearing to determine whether to issue a permanent injunction stemming from a lawsuit from a group of drag performers and LGBT+ advocates.

“Not all people will like or condone certain performances. This is no different than a person’s opinion on certain comedy genres or music, but that alone does not strip First Amendment protection,” the judge wrote in a 56-page ruling published on Tuesday.

The ruling is in stark contrast to a recent decision from US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who allowed a Texas university campus prohibition on drag performances to stand despite a wave of federal court decisions striking down drag bans.

A lawsuit taking aim at the state’s sweeping anti-drag law was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas by a group of drag performers and LGBT+ community groups, arguing that the state’s ban is “so yawning in scope that it criminalizes and restricts an enormous swath of constitutionally protected activity,” from ballet and touring Broadway productions to cheerleading.

The “sweepingly overbroad and vague” statute threatens the livelihoods and constitutional rights of drag performers for any performance perceived as “sexual,” according to plaintiffs. They could face up to a year of jail and fines up to $10,000.

