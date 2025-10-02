Ted Cruz goes all in on Trump’s new ‘racist’ trope and puts sombrero and mustache on Senate Democrats in shutdown troll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican Senator Ted Cruz attempted to troll Democrats who refused to vote for the Republicans’ temporary spending bill by copying President Donald Trump’s “racist” video that superimposed a mustache and sombrero onto House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Taking to his X profile on Wednesday, Cruz indicated he would punish the 44 Senate Democrats who voted against the continuing resolution, which triggered a government shutdown, by placing sombreros and handlebar mustaches onto their photos.

The two-minute-long video flashes altered photos of the Senators set to the 1993 pop song Macarena.

The idea appeared to be inspired by Trump’s recent AI-generated post mocking Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after their meeting in the Oval Office ahead of the shutdown to try and negotiate a deal.

Trump’s video featured Jeffries, who is Black, as a stereotyped Mexican with a sombrero and mustache, alongside Schumer and a deepfake of Schumer’s voice. Jeffries called the video “racist.”

Trump posted a video of Hakeem Jeffries with a moustache and sombrero on his Truth Social. Jeffries labeled the post “racist,” before JD Vance defended it as “funny” ( Donald Trump / Truth Social )

But Vice President JD Vance excused the video as “funny” and claimed Trump was “poking a little bit of fun” at Democrats.

Vance said he’d make a “solemn promise” that “the sombrero memes will stop” if the Democrats help Republicans reopen the government.

In keeping with the spirit of Vance’s promise, Cruz vowed to continue “Sombrero posting” as long as the shutdown remains.

“The 44 Senate Democrats who voted for Schumer’s Shutdown should know that the Sombrero posting will continue until they re-open our government,” Cruz wrote in his Wednesday post.

The Independent has asked senators featured in the video for comment.

The Senate Democrats, joined by Republican Rand Paul and independent Bernie Sanders, voted against the continuing resolution on Tuesday evening out of protest because Republicans have refused to add Democrats-approved healthcare provisions to the temporary funding bill.

Democrats have blamed Republicans for the shutdown, saying they’re refusing to negotiate, thus backing them into a corner as they fight for those on Medicaid and low-income Americans using marketplace insurance.

Republicans have blamed Democrats for trying to add the healthcare provisions into an otherwise “clean” continuing resolution, meaning the bill does not seek to make dramatic changes to the current funding levels. Many Republicans have also falsely claimed Democrats want to give free health care to ‘illegal aliens.’

The Trump administration is attempting to pressure Democrats into complying with Republicans and ending the shutdown by threatening to fire federal workers, revoking or pausing federal funding from states that voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, and more.