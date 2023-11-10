Man charged over threat to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Georgia man has been charged with threatening to kill far-right Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, her family, and staff.

Sean Patrick Cirillo, 34, of Macon, Georgia allegedly called the congresswoman’s office and threatened to shoot and kill her, Ms Greene’s office said.

“I’m going to murder her; I’m going to shoot her in the (expletive) head and kill her, Okay,” the suspect said on the call, which was shared with CNN. “Tell the FBI.”

And the suspect yelled: “You’re going to die. Your family is going to die.”

Mr Cirillo has been charged by the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia with the felony of using communications devices to make threats.

Ms Greene thanks law enforcement “who acted swiftly in response to this murderous threat.”

“From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this man behind bars,” Ms Greene said in a statement.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Getty Images)

“I’m not the only victim with this threat of violence. My family is threatened. My staff is threatened. I even had to close my district office due to the potential of violence. It’s wrong and never should happen.”

It has been a bad week for Ms Greene after Hudson Booksellers revealed that it would not be selling the Republican’s forthcoming tell-all book.

Ms Greene’s debut book, MTG is scheduled to be released on 21 November, according to the congresswoman. But eager readers won’t be able to find it at Hudson Booksellers’ locations, which are typically found in airports and train stations.