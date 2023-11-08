Bookseller Hudson won’t stock Marjorie Taylor Greene’s book, report says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ahead of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tell-all book’s release, Hudson Booksellers revealed that it would not be selling the Georgia Republican’s book.

Ms Greene’s debut book, MTG is scheduled to be released on 21 November, according to the congresswoman. But eager readers won’t be able to find it at Hudson Booksellers’ locations, which are typically found in airports and train stations.

“CENSORSHIP!” Donald Trump Jr wrote in a Wednesday tweet that Ms Greene reposted. “Hudson Books refuses to carry AMERICA FIRST authors!” He wrote that the bookseller is refusing to offer Rep Greene’s new book “at airport bookstores!”

The Independent has reached out to Hudson Booksellers and Rep Greene for comment.

“We wish you luck with your publishing endeavors, but we will not be carrying your title,” the bookseller said last month, according to the Washington Examiner.

Hudson explained that its “selection is highly subjective” and based on “sales history,” adding, “Our stores are small and our shelf space is limited so we have to make tough decisions about our title mix.”

In his tweet, the former president’s son also noted that books by failed 2022 Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Fox News’ The Five cohost Judge Jeanine Pirro. “Why are they ignoring the silent majority?” he wrote.

Although Ms Greene has yet to comment on the matter in her own words, she reposted Donald Trump Jr’s post, which accused the bookseller of censorship. The move is ironic, given her own attempts to ban books.

Ms Greene cosponsored legislation in February that proposed prohibiting publishing houses from providing books containing “sexually explicit material” to schools.