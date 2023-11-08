Stephen King asks Marjorie Taylor Greene if she’s ‘tripping’ over Israel aid comments

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Horror author Stephen King has called out US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for posting false information about the war between Israel and Hamas.

“Israel is literally dominating in their war with Hamas after being brutally attacked killing thousands of innocent people, and not one single American dollar has been spent on that war yet,” Ms Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia, wrote on X , formerly known as Twitter on Sunday. “Just think about that.”

To this, Mr King responded, “Are you tripping? We’ve given them aid and armaments for decades.”

Ever since the end of World War II, the US has sent billions in aid to Israel. The country is currently spending at least $3.8bn annually on bolstering the Israeli military.

Last week, new House Speaker Mike Johnson signed off on providing an additional $14.5bn in aid to Israel in the war. The bill is expected to die in the US Senate and President Joe Biden has said he would veto the legislation.

Ms Taylor Greene was one of two Republican lawmakers to vote against the bill in the House. The other was Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie.

The move was not a surprise. In October, Ms Taylor Greene said she would be opposing all aid packages directed toward both Israel and Ukraine.

“The United States government needs to focus on spending American’s hard earned tax dollars on our own country and needs to serve the American people NOT the rest of the world,” the MAGA Republican wrote on X .

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) arrives to speak to the media as they wait the arrival of former President Donald Trump outside the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia (AFP via Getty Images)

The war started after Hamas launched a series of surprise attacks against Israel on Oct 7, resulting in the deaths of about 1,400 individuals, most of whom were civilians. Following the assault, Israel declared war against the terrorist organisation in Palestine.

So far, approximately 10,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict, the Gaza Health Ministry announced Monday. The United Nations has called the war an “unfolding catastrophe” and a “crisis of humanity.”

According to the Congressional Research Service , Israel has been the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign assistance since the country’s founding in 1948, the point at which the conflict between Israel and Palestine began.

It’s estimated that Israel has given $150bn in total funding from the US.