Supreme Court gives Trump go-ahead to gut Department of Education
Trump has sought to dismantle the Department of Education by gutting the decades-old federal agency
The Trump administration may move forward with firing hundreds of employees in the Department of Education as part of President Donald Trump’s plan to dismantle the agency, the U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday.
In a brief order, justices reversed a Massachusetts judge’s decision that prevented the administration from firing more than 1,300 employees in the decades-old agency.
It is the latest win they’ve handed the Trump administration as the president seeks to expand his executive authority through executive orders. Last week, the court allowed Trump to move forward with mass layoffs to reduce the federal workforce.
As is typical for an order on the emergency docket, justices did not provide a reason for their decision on Monday.
The three liberal justices of the court dissented, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor scolding the majority, made up of the conservative wing of the court, for lifting the order.
“Lifting the District Court’s injunction will unleash untold harm, delaying or denying educational opportunities and leaving students to suffer from discrimination, sexual assault, and other civil rights violations without the federal resources Congress intended,” Sotomayor wrote.
In March, Trump signed an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “eliminate” the Department of Education. He and other Republicans have argued the agency has too much power over state-level education.
The Department of Education does not control school curriculum, requirements for enrollment or graduation, lesson plans or hiring at public schools, colleges or universities.
It mainly serves in a financial role, providing funding to K-12 schools and providing education assistance for low-income students. In total, department funding amounts to roughly eight percent of school funding as a whole.
It also enforces civil rights laws in schools by ensuring that institutions that receive federal funding are abiding by those laws, including those protecting students from discrimination on the basis of race, sex, gender, sexual orientation, and more.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
