Stormy Daniels reveals plans to testify in Trump’s hush money trial

Stormy Daniels disclosed that she intends to testify in March in the hush money trial involving former president Donald Trump.

Mr Trump faces 34 charges in New York of falsifying business records relating to the payments he gave Ms Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said in her podcast over the weekend, “Obviously, things have been next-level crazy, since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March — obviously, that can change any moment — in the hush money case.” CBS News first reported her comments.

Ms Daniels’ attorney, Clark Brewster, told ABC News that he was unable to comment on her potential testimony.

Speaking about the prosecutors, he told the outlet: “I have no clue as to their timing, strategy, and whether they will call her as a witness.”

The trial is set to begin on 25 March and will be presided over by Judge Juan Merchan. After learning of the court date, Mr Trump apparently was not thrilled.

“You little f******!” the former president reportedly yelled at his attorney Todd Blanche, according to a book by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl’s new book titled Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party. “You are going to cost me the presidency!”

Mr Trump reportedly began “angrily, waving his hands and shaking his head” when he heard the court date, adding, “That’s in the middle of the primaries!” He then apparently told his lawyer, “If I lose the presidency, you are going to be the reason!”

In November, the former president dropped his bid to move the hush money case from New York state court to federal court.