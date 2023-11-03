Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump berated one of his lawyers in a foul-mouthed tirade after learning that his New York City trial over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels would take place during the presidential primaries, a new book claims.

“You little f******” Mr Trump reportedly yelled at his attorney Todd Blanche upon learning that a court date in the matter had been set for March 2024. “You are going to cost me the presidency!”

The revelation comes from an excerpt of ABC News’ Jonathan Karl’s new book titled Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, which was published in The Atlantic this week.

The excerpt described Mr Trump as reacting “angrily, waving his hands and shaking his head” when he learned the news.

“That’s in the middle of the primaries!” Trump yelled at Mr Blanche. “If I lose the presidency, you are going to be the reason!”

The tantrum, a source told the reporter, lasted for about 30 minutes.

Prior to that, Mr Trump’s campaign had started capitalising on merchandise associated with his legal troubles by selling a $36 T-shirt of the former president appearing to take a “mugshot.”

A spokesperson for the former president disputed that characterization in a statement, according to the Daily Mail.

“None of what is being described ever happened,” the representative said. “The uniformed source could not even get their lie straight.

Former US President Donald Trump sits at the defence table with his defence team in a Manhattan court on 4 April 2023 in New York City (Getty Images)

“The trial date was already set earlier in consultation with President Trump, his legal team and his campaign.

“There would be no reason to be upset at the trial date that everyone had agreed upon. President Trump and Mr Blanche are united in fighting these unlawful witch-hunts and the weaponization of the justice system,” the spokesperson concluded.

Mr Blanche is a white-collar defence attorney who previously served as a former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Mr Trump hired him in April ahead of his New York City arraignment when he became the first former or sitting US president to be handed criminal charges.

He’s currently facing 91 charges related to four different cases, including election interference, taking classified national defence documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.